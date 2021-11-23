Texas vs. Kansas State: Who's Favored in the Longhorns' Season Finale?

Despite being in the midst of a six-game losing streak that has resulted in a 4-7 record, the Texas Longhorns are favored by 2.5 points over the Kansas State Wildcats (7-4) for the Horns season finale this Friday, according to FanDuel's official college football sportsbook.

The Longhorns head into Friday's game with nothing to play for but pride and bragging rights. A 31-23 loss on the road in Morgantown against West Virginia on Saturday destroyed any hopes the burnt orange might have had at reaching bowl eligibility.

Still, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has remained confident and focused on the task at hand.

"I recognize that some of the narrative is that the sky is falling on the Forty Acres...but I wanted to make sure our players understood that we're still really close," Sarkisian said. "Ideally, would love to play really well on Friday."

Kansas State, just like every opponent the Longhorns have faced this season, will by no means be a cakewalk.

Impressively, the Wildcats have had a three-game and four-game winning streak this season, but a trio of losses bunched in between ultimately put the team right outside of Big 12 championship contention.

Kansas State has the third-worst scoring offense in the Big 12 (27.2 points per game), but a productive run-stopping defense has been the catalyst for Chris Klieman's team this season.

The Wildcats currently rank second in the Big 12 for the fewest rushing yards allowed per game (118.8) and third in the fewest points allowed per game (21 points).

Texas will aim to continue its current four-game winning streak against Kansas State that dates back to Tom Herman's first year at the helm for the Longhorns in 2017.

Friday's kickoff at DKR is scheduled for 11 a.m. C.T.

