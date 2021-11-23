Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Longhorns Favored To Win Black Friday Matchup vs Kansas State

    Texas will look to finish off the season on a high note in front of the home fans at DKR
    Author:

    Despite being in the midst of a six-game losing streak that has resulted in a 4-7 record, the Texas Longhorns are favored by 2.5 points over the Kansas State Wildcats (7-4) for the Horns season finale this Friday, according to FanDuel's official college football sportsbook.

    The Longhorns head into Friday's game with nothing to play for but pride and bragging rights. A 31-23 loss on the road in Morgantown against West Virginia on Saturday destroyed any hopes the burnt orange might have had at reaching bowl eligibility. 

    Still, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has remained confident and focused on the task at hand. 

    "I recognize that some of the narrative is that the sky is falling on the Forty Acres...but I wanted to make sure our players understood that we're still really close," Sarkisian said. "Ideally, would love to play really well on Friday." 

    Kansas State, just like every opponent the Longhorns have faced this season, will by no means be a cakewalk. 

    Impressively, the Wildcats have had a three-game and four-game winning streak this season, but a trio of losses bunched in between ultimately put the team right outside of Big 12 championship contention. 

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_15271584
    Play
    Football

    Texas vs. Kansas State: Who's Favored in the Longhorns' Season Finale?

    Texas will look to finish off the season on a high note in front of the home fans at DKR

    56 seconds ago
    thompson_josh_ttu_2001
    Play
    Football

    Texas’s Josh Thompson Accepts Reese's Senior Bowl Invitation

    Texas Longhorns defensive back Josh Thompson accepted an invitation to participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Tuesday

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17211892
    Play
    Football

    Texas' Sarkisian Leaves Question Mark At QB Position Post 2021 Season

    Steve Sarkisian might start Casey Thompson or Hudson Card Friday, but that doesn't mean he will in 2022

    3 hours ago

    Kansas State has the third-worst scoring offense in the Big 12 (27.2 points per game), but a productive run-stopping defense has been the catalyst for Chris Klieman's team this season. 

    The Wildcats currently rank second in the Big 12 for the fewest rushing yards allowed per game (118.8) and third in the fewest points allowed per game (21 points). 

    Texas will aim to continue its current four-game winning streak against Kansas State that dates back to Tom Herman's first year at the helm for the Longhorns in 2017.

    Friday's kickoff at DKR is scheduled for 11 a.m. C.T. 

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    USATSI_15271584
    Football

    Texas vs. Kansas State: Who's Favored in the Longhorns' Season Finale?

    Texas will look to finish off the season on a high note in front of the home fans at DKR

    56 seconds ago
    thompson_josh_ttu_2001
    Football

    Texas’s Josh Thompson Accepts Reese's Senior Bowl Invitation

    Texas Longhorns defensive back Josh Thompson accepted an invitation to participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Tuesday

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17211892
    Football

    Texas' Sarkisian Leaves Question Mark At QB Position Post 2021 Season

    Steve Sarkisian might start Casey Thompson or Hudson Card Friday, but that doesn't mean he will in 2022

    3 hours ago
    k state
    Football

    Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Kansas State Wildcats

    The Longhorns will welcome Kansas State to Austin on Friday in the regular-season finale for both teams

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16923890
    Football

    TCU "Zeroed" In On SMU's Dykes As Next Head Coach

    According to reports, SMU's Sonny Dykes is considered to be the top choice in Fort Worth

    Nov 22, 2021
    Bijan Robinson
    Football

    Bijan Robinson Will Be Back In 2022

    Despite the rumors, the Texas Longhorns will be retaining their top playmaker for the 2022 season

    Nov 22, 2021
    hzpsyaol1djozoy0oo04
    News

    Key Staff Member Returning To Texas Following NFL Stint

    The Texas Longhorns will welcome back a key staff member from the Tom Herman era

    Nov 22, 2021
    Evan Stewart
    Football

    Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Evan Stewart to Push Commitment Beyond Early Signing Period?

    Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

    Nov 22, 2021