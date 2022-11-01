Skip to main content

Longhorns Move in Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 9 of the college football season.

The Texas Longhorns were on a bye week, but they moved up a spot in the Longhorns Country/Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings after Week 9.

The power rankings will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review vote.

The Longhorns (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) are still looking for that last win to attain bowl eligibility. While the Longhorns were off, they moved from No. 6 last week to No. 5 this week.

The Longhorns are at Kansas State in Week 10.

The Week 9 results included TCU beating West Virginia, 41-31; Kansas State beating Oklahoma State, 48-0; Oklahoma beating Iowa State, 27-13; and Baylor beating Texas Tech, 45-17.

The Week 10 schedule is set for Saturday. Texas Tech will be at TCU at 11 a.m. central. Baylor is at Oklahoma at 2 p.m. central. Oklahoma State is at Kansas at 2:30 p.m. central. West Virginia is at Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. central. And Texas is at Kansas State at 6 p.m. central.

The complete power rankings are below.

Big 12 Week 9 Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. TCU (8-0, 5-0) (6) — 60 points (Last Week: 1)

2. Kansas State (6-2, 4-1) — 54 points (Last Week: 3)

3. Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2) — 48 points (Last Week: 2)

4. Baylor (5-3, 3-2) — 41 points (Last Week: 4)

5. Texas (5-3, 3-2) — 37 points (Last Week: 6)

6. Oklahoma (5-3, 2-3) — 28 points (Last Week: 7)

7. Texas Tech (4-4, 2-3) — 25 points (Last Week: 5)

8. Kansas (5-3, 2-3) — 17 points (Last Week: 8)

T9. Iowa State (3-5, 0-5) — 10 points (Last Week: 9)

T9. West Virginia (3-5, 1-4) — 10 points (Last Week: 10)

The poll is voted on by the staffs of Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review

