Texas Longhorns Among Finalists for 4-Star 2028 Running Back

With the members of the 2026 recruiting class preparing for their upcoming freshman seasons, attention now turns toward the classes of 2027 and 2028.

The 2028 cycle is still distant, as the athletes recently concluded their sophomore seasons, but the activity is starting to pick up.

The Texas Longhorns are trending for one of the top players in the class of 2028: running back Micah Rhodes. Rivals recently reported his top three programs, which include Texas, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma.

Texas Longhorns Among Top 3 for 2028 4-Star RB Micah Rhodes

Texas Longhorns mascot Hook Em during the Bevo Parade before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Rhodes is one of the top running backs in the 2028 cycle and one of the top athletes in the Lone Star State. According to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks, he is a well-rounded back who "plays through contact and regularly finishes runs" while displaying control of speed and pacing.

The star running back concluded his sophomore season at Klein Oak High School in Spring, Texas. He recorded 172 carries for 1,307 yards (7.6 yards per carry) and 21 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. He was named an All-American by MaxPreps for the second time, following his Freshman All-American campaign, during which he ran for 934 yards and 10 scores.

The Longhorns named Jabbar Juluke their associate head coach (offense)/running backs coach in December after four seasons with the Florida Gators. Juluke has developed several talented running backs in his career, including Elijah Mitchell, Trevor Etienne, Jadan Baugh, and Montrell Johnson Jr.

Additionally, the Longhorns have built a reputation for finding running back talent under head coach Steve Sarkisian. Five Texas running backs have been drafted into the NFL during the Sarkisian era: Bijan Robinson, Jonathon Brooks, Roschon Johnson, Jaydon Blue, and Keilan Robinson.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian congratulates running back Bijan Robinson (5) after scoring a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

This reputation could make Austin, Texas, an enticing destination for Rhodes, who is listed as the No. 40 player in his class by 247Sports' Composite Rankings and the No. 42 player in his class by Rivals' Industry Ranking. He is ranked as the No. 3 running back in the Class of 2028 and the No. 4 player in Texas.

However, the Longhorns will have to compete with some SEC and regional rivals for his commitment. The Texas A&M Aggies and Oklahoma Sooners were included in Rhodes' top three, all of which have strong recruiting bases in Texas. As well, the Aggies have performed well in Houston, with Rhodes coming from the surrounding area.

The Texas 6A star running back told Rivals that the chance to play in the SEC "speaks volumes" to him because of the level of competition. He was also reportedly in attendance in Austin when Texas beat Texas A&M in the Lone Star Showdown on Nov. 27.

Rivals, though, reports that the Sooners have the early edge on Rhodes, who shared that he appreciates the culture and "people in the building." Former Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray is Oklahoma's running backs coach, which seemed to be a positive factor for Rhodes.

There should be plenty of time before the 5'9", 180-pound running back makes his commitment official, giving Texas time to make its case. The Longhorns should remain in contention for Rhodes alongside some of the top programs in the American Southwest.