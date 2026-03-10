Why Steve Sarkisian Believes Texas' RB Room Is Built for a Long Season

On Monday morning, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media following the program's first spring practice, covering a wide range of topics during his press conference

He discussed the early impression that wide receiver Cam Coleman has made and even provided Longhorn Nation with a positive update on quarterback Arch Manning's rehab progress.

Sarkisian also made it clear that Texas feels good about where things stand in the backfield. Based on the way the head coach described the group, the Longhorns appear to have a running back room with the kind of experience, versatility, and depth needed to handle a 16-game season.

What Stood Out to Sarkisian About Texas' Running Backs

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) reacts after a first down run during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Longhorns were aggressive in the offseason when it came to the running back position. After Quintrevion Wisner hit the transfer portal, it was clear that Sarkisian and his staff needed to reload in the backfield.

Not only did Texas land Arizona State transfer Raleek Brown, but they also complimented that by bringing in N.C. State transfer Hollywood Smothers. Both ball-carriers were standouts with their previous programs and are already earning high praise from the Longhorns' head coach.

"I think you can feel the experience of Hollywood and Raleek," Sarkisian said. "Those guys have played a lot of football...They're very confident players with the ball in their hands. They understand protection. And so you feel that."

He also spoke highly of some of the other names in the running back room. While the veteran transfers certainly brought some much-needed experience to the program, Sarkisian made it clear that several younger ball-carriers caught his eye during the first spring practice of the year.

"I would say a lot of the younger guys showed me some things today," Sarkisian said. "You touched on Derrek, I'll touch on Michael Terry and James Simon. I thought those two guys did some nice things today, running the ball...I say this all the time, let's not forget about Ryan Niblett. ... He's definitely a Swiss army knife for us that can do a lot of different things, and so that rooms got the right type of depth in it that we need to withstand, hopefully, a 16-game schedule."

Sarkisian closed his thoughts on Texas' running back room by mentioning how balanced the room feels. He alluded to the fact the Longhorns don't have a ball-carrier that can only do one specific thing.

"I think we're a well versed group that is going to enable us to be, like I said, the type of offense we want to become," Sarkisian said.