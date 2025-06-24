Texas Longhorns Five-Star TE Target Sets Commitment Date
The Texas Longhorns have been blazing hot on the recruiting trail in the month of June, continuingly adding top-level talent, and they look to continue that trend into the month of July.
Kaiden Prothro, one of the nation's top recruits, will announce his commitment on July 12th, On3 Recruits posted on X.
Prothro has narrowed his list down to three teams, all from the SEC, in Florida, Georgia, and Texas. Both Alabama and Auburn, who were in his top-five, did not make the cut after their recent official visits.
Ranked as the number three tight end, and 25th player overall in the country, Prothro has become one of the most sought after recruits of the 2026 cycle.
According to Hudson Standish of 247Sports, Prothro has "rare traits" at the tight end position.
"Rare traits for the position combined with outstanding high school production on Fridays and when matched up against elite recruits in offseason settings suggest immense NFL Draft upside," Standish wrote.
The Georgia native has also been seen as a major threat in the red-zone due to hit 6-6, 210-pound frame, and ability to dominate jump balls against safety's and corner's alike.
Currently, On3 has a crystal ball prediction for the Georgia Bulldogs to earn the commitment. Prothro, who is fresh off of an official visit to the Forty Acres, will still have nearly three weeks to make up his mind before his decision date.
The Longhorns currently have the tenth overall recruiting class for the 2026 cycle and are hoping to increase that number with Prothro, would be their third five-star of the cycle should he commit to the Longhorns.