Texas Longhorns Lose Another Offensive Lineman to the Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns have seen a variety of their players hit the transfer portal in the last couple of weeks, and more are doing so after the team's win over Michigan at the Citrus Bowl.

With the portal opening on Jan. 2, the Longhorns' roster saw another change, with Neto Umeozulu electing to transfer, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. The offensive lineman spent four seasons at Texas, making 24 total appearances, including 11 in the 2025 season. He joins Connor Stroh as another Texas offensive lineman to hit the portal.

Umeozulu was rated the No. 48 recruit and the No. 2 interior offensive lineman by On3. While the Allen, Texas native didn't make any starts for the Longhorns, his experience going up against SEC defenses will likely be important to programs looking for an upgrade in the trenches.

Why the O-Line Room Was Due for Turnover

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Texas has always featured stout offensive lines and dynamic running backs. While the Longhorns have thrown the ball more in the past few years, the offense's identity has been somewhat lacking. Part of that is due to the inconsistent play from the offensive line.

With only 1,556 rushing yards on the season, it's safe to say that the Longhorns' run game fell short of expectations. Texas' running backs averaged just 3.9 yards per carry on the season.

If it hadn't been for Quintrevion Wisner's 155-yard performance on the ground against No. 7 Texas A&M, the Longhorns likely would hav finished the regular season with one of the worst run games in the country. While Texas didn't run the ball as often as other programs, it still finished with the No. 101 rushing offense.

After the Early Signing Period, Steve Sarkisian answered questions about the recruiting class they had built. The head coach mentioned that while the commitments from offensive linemen John Turntine III, Nicolas Robertson, and Kaden Scherer were solid additions to the program, he was also honest about the likelihood of the freshmen contributing in year one.

A Developing Offense in Austin

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Texas offense is currently one that's undergoing changes. While the Longhorns' ability to score was serviceable with one of the best defenses in the country, they fell short during conference play against the Gators and the Bulldogs.

With Manning's arm talent at the quarterback position, there's reason to believe that the Longhorns might be leaning into a pass-first offense next season. If Texas can land a true No. 1 wide receiver in the transfer portal, it could take the offense to a new level.

If Texas does end up going after offensive linemen in the portal, it's likely that their targets will excel at pass blocking. With the amount of elite pass rushers there are in the SEC, having some depth in the offensive line will be crucial by the time the 2026 season kicks off

