Texas Longhorns Four-Star OL Target Sets Commitment Date
The Texas Longhorns have been busy adding to their 2026 recruiting class in the past few weeks, putting together big-time additions to the defensive line. Now, the Longhorns find themselves battling for the commitment of a coveted player along the offensive line.
Per Inside Texas, one of the Longhorns' top offensive line targets, four-star John Turntine III, has set a commitment date for July 4. The four-star will be choosing between the Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Texas A&M Aggies, and Stanford Cardinal.
The Fort Worth (TX) product is highly touted in the 2026 recruiting class, ranked as the second-best interior offensive line prospect and the fourth-best prospect from the state of Texas per On3's Industry Rankings, and is the No. 43 overall prospect in the class.
Why Texas Could Have an Edge in Race for John Turntine III
Turntine has been busy with official visits to his top-4 schools, beginning his official visits with Stanford on May 30, followed by Texas A&M on June 5, then Michigan on June 13, and ending with the Longhorns on June 20. With the Longhorns getting the final official visit, it may give Texas a higher likelihood of landing the talented four-star prospect. However, that's far from a guarantee.
The Longhorns' 2026 recruiting class currently has just one interior offensive line prospect in three-star Nicolas Robertson, who committed to the Longhorns back in March. If Texas managed to land the commitment of Turntine, it would be a huge boost to the Longhorns' recruiting class, giving them a highly coveted prospect to next years roster and a boost to a recruiting class which currently ranks as No. 13 in the country and No. 5 in the SEC per On3's Industry Rankings.
Currently, the Longhorns' 2026 class is very far away from replicating the No. 1-ranked recruiting class Steve Sarkisian put together in 2025, but with signing day still many months away, the Longhorns have plenty of time to add top commitments to their 2026 class and climb in the rankings.
Recently, Steve Sarkisian and offensive line coach Kyle Flood have been great developers of offensive linemen. In the past two NFL Drafts, the Longhorns have had four offensive linemen drafted, with the standout being Kelvin Banks Jr., who was the New Orleans Saints' first-round draft pick in 2025.
With former three-star prospect Trevor Goosby emerging as a potential breakout for the Longhorns this season, and young players like Brandon Baker and Daniel Cruz could see big jumps in their development in year two.
Turntine could join the growing list of Texas offensive linemen who have developed with their time in Austin if he decides to commit to the Longhorns on July 4, a commitment decision Texas will be watching closely.