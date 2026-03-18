Texas Longhorns Get Final Decision on Laurence Seymore Eligibility Case

The Texas Longhorns have made some major additions in the transfer portal this offseason to help prep for what fixes to be a championship-level campaign this fall.

Nearly all of these new portal players arrived to campus for winter workouts and are now getting acclimated on the field for spring practice.

However, one notable name has been absent. Western Kentucky offensive lineman transfer Laurence Seymore has yet to join the team while awaiting a decision on an eligibility waiver to play next season but now, Seymore and the Longhorns have an answer.

Texas Longhorns Receive Major Laurence Seymore Update

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts with defensive linemen Colin Simmons after beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs in overtime at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Per reports from Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods, Seymore has been granted eligibility for next season and will now officially suit up for Texas in his final year of college football.

This is major news for the Longhorns, as they will now bring in a starting-level guard to an offensive line that's seen some notable changes this offseason. Once he committed to Texas, Seymore was seen as an immediate starter but his eligibility case raised some concerns.

Texas fans didn't exactly feel at ease either when Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said at the start of spring practice that there had been no update about whether or not Seymore could play next season. As more time passed, the more uncertainty there was.

But now, the team and fans alike can breathe a sigh of relief that Texas has its full complement of offensive lineman for next season.

Sarkisian said in February that Seymore and the team had submitted a waiver with "new information" that they felt strengthened his case of winning, and it's clear it paid off.

"He had a waiver submitted when we signed him, the NCAA has allowed us to resubmit that waiver with some new information in a way that makes this case really compelling," Sarkisian said. "Nothing has been decided yet, so I'm hesitant to say I'm confident in much but, I do think that with us having the opportunity to submit that waiver with our people, with some of the information Laurence was able to supply us, and some of those of the previous universities that he was at, we'll see where it goes, but we haven't gotten anything back yet."

Last season at Western Kentucky, all 764 of his snaps came at left guard.

Seymore joins transfers Melvin Siani (Wake Forest), Dylan Sikorski (Oregon State) and Jonte Newman (Texas A&M) as the portal additions for Texas on the offensive line. The Longhorns also bring back Trevor Goosby, Brandon Baker and Connor Robertson along Andre Cojoe, who is set to return after missing all of 2025 with a torn ACL.