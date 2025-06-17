Texas Longhorns Impress 5-Star OT Felix Ojo on Official Visit
As official visit season continues to run on, the race for five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo continues to heat up.
Fresh off an official visit to the Forty Acres, the Texas Longhorns impressed the number two offensive tackle in the country, something he spoke about with Charlie Williams of Inside Texas.
“Man, the weekend was great. Trevor Goosby was my host," Ojo told Inside Texas." It was good to hang with him because that’s the guy Texas sees me as being next.”
A product of Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield, TX, Ojo is the No. 5 overall prospect in the country, the No. 2 player in Texas and the No. 1 offensive tackle in the class, per 247Sports' rankings.
He's received offers from programs like Michigan, Ohio State, Florida, Ole Miss, Colorado, Alabama and many more.
According to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks, Ojo has notable NFL upside.
"Looks like one of the top OT prospects in the 2026 class with potential to become a multi-year high-major tackle with ample pro potential," Brooks wrote.
That's the type of player that Steve Sarkisian and assistant coach Kyle Flood are trying to bring to campus. A fierce competitor with an understanding for not just the game, but his role as well, at a young age. Flood, who has been hot on the recruiting trail lately, has been praised for developing relationships with his recruits, and Ojo is no different.
Ojo is yet to set an announcement date, but says after his weekend visit in Austin, the Longhorns are at the top of the list and are likely the team to beat.
Texas will begin the 2025 regular season on the road in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be broadcast live on FOX.