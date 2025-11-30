Texas Longhorns Flip Huge Defensive Prospect From Old Big 12 Foe
The Texas Longhorns are coming off a big 27-17 win over the Texas A&M Aggies, and with the success, recruits are following.
Four-star defensive lineman Jamarion Carlton, who was committed to the Baylor Bears since July, has flipped his commitment to the Longhorns, and he is a huge get for head coach Steve Sarkisian and staff.
"Finally home, Hook 'Em," Carlton said via Instagram.
What Jamarion Carlton Brings To Texas
Carlton is a four-star recruit in the 2026 class, and he currently attends Temple High School in Temple, Texas.
As a junior, he totaled 57 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss, five sacks and a forced fumble.
247 Sports composite rankings have him listed as a top-100 player in his class.
He also ranks as the No. 12 best player in Texas, and the No. 10 defensive lineman overall.
The big 6-foot-4, 260-pound prospect is one of the most athletic players in the class, and he will fit right in coach Pete Kwiatkowski's defense.
247 Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks had nothing but praise for the rising star.
"He flashes startling speed-to-power ability and point-of-attack strength," Brooks said. "Limited track and field reps (100 meters, shot put, discus) create a three-sport athletic profile. Represents a high-ceiling on-ball defender who could fit multiple roles and schemes. He projects as a possible high-major impact player with bona fide NFL Draft traits."
The former Baylor commit began wavering from the Bears throughout the year as they just finished with a 5-7 record, and they will not make a bowl game.
With the commitment, Texas now ranks No. 7 overall in 247 Sports recruiting class rankings.
The Longhorns now have 24 commits, including two five-stars, 11 four-stars and 11 three-stars.
Texas has had recruiting momentum, landing Jett Walker, a three-star running back from Georgetown High School, and Easton Royal, a five-star wide receiver from New Orleans, ranked as the No. 3 overall receiver in the 2027 class.
Next Up
With the win, Texas has done enough to spark a conversation of being selected to play in the 2025 College Football Playoffs.
The Longhorns' three top-10 wins are the most in all of college football, and they are the first team to do it since Joe Burrow and LSU did it in 2019.
The rest is up to the College Football Playoff committee, and Texas will find out where they stand on Selection Sunday, on Dec. 7.