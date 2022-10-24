Steve Sarkisian Provides Update On Longhorns DB Anthony Cook's Long-Term Status

Texas Longhorns senior safety Anthony Cook will be considered "week-to-week" moving forward after suffering a broken arm in Saturday's loss to Oklahoma State, according to coach Steve Sarkisian.

Cook left during the second quarter of Saturday's matchup at Boone Pickens Stadium after making an open-field tackle. He immediately was taken to the locker room for further evaluation before returning to the sidelines for the second half in street clothes.

“Yeah, it definitely hurt losing Cook,” Sarkisian said following the loss in Stillwater. “Anytime you lose a senior in the back end who has played a lot of football — that has an effect on us. He was playing hard. He’s playing well. He ended up breaking his arm. But we’ll assess it more tomorrow of what it looks like for his future.”

Cook has been the leader of a revamped secondary that currently ranks third among Big 12 teams in scoring (21.1 points) under second-year defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski. Through eight games, the 6-1, 195-pound defender has totaled 46 tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

This season, Cook has been one of the more influential players on defense. In Week 2 against Alabama, he delivered a critical fourth-down stop against running back Roydell Williams with just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter. Texas would cap off its ensuing drive with a 49-yard field goal from Bret Auburn to take the 19-17 lead with just over a minute left.

In Week 6's matchup against Iowa State, Cook's hit on quarterback Hunter Dekkers jarred the ball loose with 2:06 left on the clock, ultimately sealing the 24-21 win at home. Cook also has been essential in defending the run, helping Texas hold opponents to an average of 182.3 yards per game.

Sarkisian said that Cook still could play through the injury, stating that players often will suit up with broken bones in their bodies. Still, the program isn't planning to rush Cook back from his recovery process.

The Longhorns will return from their bye week to take on No. 22 Kansas State in Manhattan on Nov. 5.

