Longhorns Senior DB Anthony Cook Suffers Significant Injury vs. Oklahoma State

The Texas Longhorns suffered a disappointing loss on Saturday afternoon, falling to the Oklahoma State Cowboys 41-34 in Stillwater, and dropping to 5-3 on the season.

However, the game was not the only loss for the Longhorns, as senior safety Anthony Cook, who is arguably the Longhorns' best defensive back, was knocked out of the game with an injury.

And unfortunately for both Cook, it seems to be a significant one, with Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian confirming the injury as a broken arm.

However, Sarkisian did not reveal a timetable for Cook's recovery.

"It definitely hurt losing Cook," Sarkisian said. "Anytime you lose a senior on the back end, who's played a lot of football, that has an effect on us. He was playing hard, he was playing well. He ended up breaking his arm, but we'll assess it more tomorrow of what it looks like for his future that way."

As it stands, Cook is currently fourth on the team in tackles with 44 total for the season. He also has half a sack and a forced fumble - a forced fumble that won the game in Week 7 for Texas.

If he is lost for an extended period of time, which this type of injury would indicate, true freshman walk-on Michael Taffe, could be inserted into the starting lineup as a replacement.

