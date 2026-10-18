Texas Longhorns Injury Updates After Upset Loss to Florida

The Texas Longhorns suffered their second straight loss to an unranked team on Saturday afternoon, falling to the Florida Gators in an ugly 27-24 finish.

This came a week after a shocking loss to Oklahoma in Dallas.

To make matters worse, the Longhorns got hit with a major injury in the fourth quarter to arguably their best player.

Colin Simmons, DE

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) in action during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas defensive end Colin Simmons suffered a lower-body injury in the fourth quarter against Florida.

He stayed down on the turf before having to be helped off by members of the trainn staff. After spending some time in the medical tent, Simmons was then carted off and didn't return to the game.

As if it wasn't already obvious, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed that Simmons had suffered a "lower-leg injury" but he was still waiting to hear more.

On top of that, it was later reported by OnTexasFootball that Simmons suffered an ankle sprain.

Texas fans will have to wait and hear what Sarkisian says when speaking to the media on Monday.

Derrek Cooper, RB

Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper (5) runs against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas freshman running back Derrek Cooper didn't play in Saturday's game and didn't register a carry. This came as somewhat of a surprise considering that he led the team in rushing against Oklahoma with eight carries for 41 yards.

But as the Florida game went on, Cooper remained uninvolved in the offense. And as it turns out, he wasn't quite healthy enough for the staff to justify playing him when they can lean on Hollywood Smothers or Raleek Brown instead.

"He wasn't 100 percent," Sarkisian said of Cooper after the game.

It's unclear what injury Cooper is currently dealing with. He suffered an ankle injury early in the season that he picked up in the opener against Texas State. He had to wear a boot and eventually suited up the following week against Ohio State but didn't end up playing.

Cooper then scored his first-career touchdown in the non-conference finale against UTSA, finishing that game with 11 carries for 44 yards and a score. However, after the win over Tennessee in the SEC opener, Sarkisian made it clear that Cooper was still a bit banged up.

Cooper has shown some impressive flashes this season but he will have to stay healthy if he wants to help the Texas running game.

Ryan Niblett, RB

Texas Longhorns running back Ryan Niblett (21) runs against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the loss, Texas return specialist Ryan Niblett had the highlight of the day with a 63-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first half to give the Longhorns a 17-3 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, Niblett and Texas safety Derek Williams collided for some hard-hitting friendly fire. Niblett was slow to get up and walked off gingerly before taking his helmet off.

Fortunately, Niblett never received any notable medical treatment and didn't take a trip to the medical tent. He said after the game while speaking to the media that he was alright.

Still, the hard hit Niblett accidentally shared with Williams was painful looking and made the status of players one to follow over the next couple of drives that follows.

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