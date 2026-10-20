Texas Longhorns Issue Lifetime Ban to Fan for Inappropriate Florida Incident
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The Texas Longhorns suffered an ugly 27-24 loss to the Florida Gators last Saturday, marking the team's second straight loss to an unranked opponent and putting the program's national championship hopes on life support.
The loss was undoubtedly frustrating for players, coaches and fans, as the Longhorns have gone from the No. 1 team in the country to near the bottom of the SEC standings in a matter of a week.
However, one Texas fan who had the privilege of postgame field access took this frustration to an unacceptable level, which led to an inappropriate interaction with some Florida players.
Texas Fan Went Viral After Inappropriate Gesture vs. Florida
As soon as the game had ended, an unknown Texas fan wearing burnt orange immediately went over to the Florida players and made an inappropriate hand gesture.
This understandably led to a reaction from the Gators, as multiple players delivered trash talk i the fan's direction. Fortunately, members of the Florida staff got in the middle before things escalated.
The incident was caught on video by FOX 7 video photographer Anthony Geronimo, and it went viral on social media.
Here's a look at the clip, per Geronimo:
At the end of the clip, a Florida staffer appears to signal to a DKR employee what the fan had been doing to ensure that he didn't get away without punishment. Rightfully so.
In his weekly newsletter, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte released a statement on the incident.
Chris Del Conte Announces Lifetime Ban for Texas Fan
Del Conte announced that the unknown fan has been permanently banned from DKR, saying that he "failed to uphold the responsibility" that comes with having postgame field access.
Del Conte also extended his apologies to the University of Florida for the incident.
"I want to address the video circulating on social media showing unacceptable behavior by an individual who had the privilege of field access following Saturday's game," Del Conte wrote. "We pride ourselves on sportsmanship and treating our opponents with respect. This individual's actions did not reflect those values or meet our standards and will not be tolerated."
"The matter has been addressed internally, and I want to personally apologize to the University of Florida and its entire football program. Having access to our field comes with a responsibility to represent Texas with class and respect. This individual failed to uphold that responsibility and has been permanently banned from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium."
Fortunately, one bone-headed fan doesn't represent the Texas fanbase.
The Longhorns will need each and every dedicated Texas fan at DKR to bring the energy for Saturday's matchup against No. 7 Ole Miss.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7