Texas Longhorns Issue Lifetime Ban to Fan for Inappropriate Florida Incident

The Texas Longhorns suffered an ugly 27-24 loss to the Florida Gators last Saturday, marking the team's second straight loss to an unranked opponent and putting the program's national championship hopes on life support.

The loss was undoubtedly frustrating for players, coaches and fans, as the Longhorns have gone from the No. 1 team in the country to near the bottom of the SEC standings in a matter of a week.

However, one Texas fan who had the privilege of postgame field access took this frustration to an unacceptable level, which led to an inappropriate interaction with some Florida players.

Texas Fan Went Viral After Inappropriate Gesture vs. Florida

A detail view of a Texas Longhorns helmet on the sideline during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As soon as the game had ended, an unknown Texas fan wearing burnt orange immediately went over to the Florida players and made an inappropriate hand gesture.

This understandably led to a reaction from the Gators, as multiple players delivered trash talk i the fan's direction. Fortunately, members of the Florida staff got in the middle before things escalated.

The incident was caught on video by FOX 7 video photographer Anthony Geronimo, and it went viral on social media.

Here's a look at the clip, per Geronimo:

Hated to see this after the game. Fans are frustrated but no need to run onto the field and do this. pic.twitter.com/7aPogvnfyD — Anthony Geronimo (@ATXANT10) October 17, 2026

At the end of the clip, a Florida staffer appears to signal to a DKR employee what the fan had been doing to ensure that he didn't get away without punishment. Rightfully so.

In his weekly newsletter, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte released a statement on the incident.

Chris Del Conte Announces Lifetime Ban for Texas Fan

Texas Longhorns athletics director Chris Del Conte looks on during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Del Conte announced that the unknown fan has been permanently banned from DKR, saying that he "failed to uphold the responsibility" that comes with having postgame field access.

Del Conte also extended his apologies to the University of Florida for the incident.

"I want to address the video circulating on social media showing unacceptable behavior by an individual who had the privilege of field access following Saturday's game," Del Conte wrote. "We pride ourselves on sportsmanship and treating our opponents with respect. This individual's actions did not reflect those values or meet our standards and will not be tolerated."

"The matter has been addressed internally, and I want to personally apologize to the University of Florida and its entire football program. Having access to our field comes with a responsibility to represent Texas with class and respect. This individual failed to uphold that responsibility and has been permanently banned from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium."

Fortunately, one bone-headed fan doesn't represent the Texas fanbase.

The Longhorns will need each and every dedicated Texas fan at DKR to bring the energy for Saturday's matchup against No. 7 Ole Miss.

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