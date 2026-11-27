No. 3 Texas vs. Texas A&M: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More
In this story:
The Texas Longhorns have been one of the best teams in the country as of late, and own a five-game winning streak heading into the final week of the season.
Looking to keep a top spot in the College Football Playoff, the Longhorns hit the road to take on their bitter rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies, in the Lone Star Showdown, who have had a disappointing 2026 season.
Here is how to watch one of college football's best rivalries.
How to Watch Texas vs. Texas A&M
- Who: No. 3 Texas Longhorns 9-2 (5-2 in SEC) vs. Texas A&M Aggies 4-7 (1-7 in SEC)
- What: Final SEC game of the season for both teams.
- When: Friday, November 27, at 6:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Kyle Field (College Station, Texas)
- TV/Steaming: ESPN
- Radio: Longhorns Radio Network
- Radio Announcers: Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color), Will Matthews (sideline reporter)
- Last Season: Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC, and would miss out on the College Football Playoffs. The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round.
- Series History: The Longhorns lead the all-time series 78-37 and have won the last two meetings since the rivalry was renewed.
Meet the Coaches
- Mike Elko, Texas A&M: Elko is in his third season as the head coach in College Station and has amassed a 23-14 record since his arrival. Taking over after the firing of Jimbo Fisher, he encountered immediate success, winning eight games in year one, followed by a double-digit season in 2025. Elko played safety for the Penn Quakers from 1995 to 1998.
- Steve Sarkisian, Texas: In his sixth season in the Forty Acres, Sarkisian boasts a 56-22 record and has led the Longhorns to back-to-back college football playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024. Tasked with bringing back the Longhorns program to its glory days, they entered the 2026 season as the preseason number five-ranked team in the AP poll. He previously served as an assistant at Alabama and played at BYU during his collegiate career.
Betting Odds Via DraftKings
- Spread: Texas -10.5 (-115), Texas A&M +10.5 (-105)
- Over/Under: 40.5 (O -115, U -105)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler.
Injury Report
Per the Wednesday, November 25 report.
- Texas players listed as QUESTIONABLE: Edge Colin Simmons, OL Andre Cojoe, Edge Richard Wesley
- Texas players listed OUT: RB Hollywood Smothers, OL Trevor Goosby, TE Nick Townsend, DB Kobe Black, DL Hero Kanu
- Texas A&M players listed as QUESTIONABLE: DE Marco Jones, WR Kelshaun Johnson, S Tylan Wilson
- Texas A&M players listed OUT: WR Terry Bussey, OL Blake Ivy, WR TK Norman, OL Trovon Baugh, WR Ashton Bethel-Roman, S Marcus Ratcliffe, DT Landon Rink
What to Know About the Aggies
To say the Aggies have had a disappointing season might be an understatement. They have struggled mightily, mainly on offense, where the production of returning quarterback Marcel Reed was among the worst in the country and led to his benching. There was a bit of a pulse with backup Brady Hart in the game, but he still didn't meet expectations.
The defense, to their credit, is way better than they look on paper, as a struggling offense forces them on the field more than they should be. They are solid up front and will come away with takeaways to make games interesting.
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JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now. He covers the Texas Longhorns as a staff writer in football and baseball, as well as being a contributor for the Wake Forest website. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Longhorn fans and is excited to cover all things Texas.