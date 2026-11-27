The Texas Longhorns have been one of the best teams in the country as of late, and own a five-game winning streak heading into the final week of the season.

Looking to keep a top spot in the College Football Playoff, the Longhorns hit the road to take on their bitter rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies, in the Lone Star Showdown, who have had a disappointing 2026 season.

Here is how to watch one of college football's best rivalries.

How to Watch Texas vs. Texas A&M

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) reaches for an errant throw during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 3 Texas Longhorns 9-2 (5-2 in SEC) vs. Texas A&M Aggies 4-7 (1-7 in SEC)

No. 3 Texas Longhorns 9-2 (5-2 in SEC) vs. Texas A&M Aggies 4-7 (1-7 in SEC) What: Final SEC game of the season for both teams.

Final SEC game of the season for both teams. When: Friday, November 27, at 6:30 p.m. CT

Friday, November 27, at 6:30 p.m. CT Where: Kyle Field (College Station, Texas)

Kyle Field (College Station, Texas) TV/Steaming: ESPN

ESPN Radio: Longhorns Radio Network

Longhorns Radio Network Radio Announcers: Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color), Will Matthews (sideline reporter)

Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color), Will Matthews (sideline reporter) Last Season: Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC, and would miss out on the College Football Playoffs. The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round.

Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC, and would miss out on the College Football Playoffs. The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round. Series History: The Longhorns lead the all-time series 78-37 and have won the last two meetings since the rivalry was renewed.

Meet the Coaches

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Elko, Texas A&M: Elko is in his third season as the head coach in College Station and has amassed a 23-14 record since his arrival. Taking over after the firing of Jimbo Fisher, he encountered immediate success, winning eight games in year one, followed by a double-digit season in 2025. Elko played safety for the Penn Quakers from 1995 to 1998.

Steve Sarkisian, Texas: In his sixth season in the Forty Acres, Sarkisian boasts a 56-22 record and has led the Longhorns to back-to-back college football playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024. Tasked with bringing back the Longhorns program to its glory days, they entered the 2026 season as the preseason number five-ranked team in the AP poll. He previously served as an assistant at Alabama and played at BYU during his collegiate career.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Betting Odds Via DraftKings

Spread: Texas -10.5 (-115), Texas A&M +10.5 (-105)

Texas -10.5 (-115), Texas A&M +10.5 (-105) Over/Under: 40.5 (O -115, U -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler .

Injury Report

Per the Wednesday, November 25 report.

Texas players listed as QUESTIONABLE : Edge Colin Simmons, OL Andre Cojoe, Edge Richard Wesley

Edge Colin Simmons, OL Andre Cojoe, Edge Richard Wesley Texas players listed OUT: RB Hollywood Smothers, OL Trevor Goosby, TE Nick Townsend, DB Kobe Black, DL Hero Kanu

Texas A&M players listed as QUESTIONABLE : DE Marco Jones, WR Kelshaun Johnson, S Tylan Wilson

DE Marco Jones, WR Kelshaun Johnson, S Tylan Wilson Texas A&M players listed OUT: WR Terry Bussey, OL Blake Ivy, WR TK Norman, OL Trovon Baugh, WR Ashton Bethel-Roman, S Marcus Ratcliffe, DT Landon Rink

What to Know About the Aggies

To say the Aggies have had a disappointing season might be an understatement. They have struggled mightily, mainly on offense, where the production of returning quarterback Marcel Reed was among the worst in the country and led to his benching. There was a bit of a pulse with backup Brady Hart in the game, but he still didn't meet expectations.

The defense, to their credit, is way better than they look on paper, as a struggling offense forces them on the field more than they should be. They are solid up front and will come away with takeaways to make games interesting.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.