Texas LB Jaylan Ford Discusses Longhorns Future After Alamo Bowl Loss

Jaylan Ford shrugged his shoulders during the interview as if he already knew which question would be asked. Then again, after his junior season — one that likely earned him a few extra bucks and a higher grade — nothing should be off the table.

Will Ford return in 2023 for Texas following its 27-20 loss to No. 12 Washington in the Alamo Bowl? That right now is up for debate. Ford didn't answer when asked what his future entailed with the program entering Year 3 of the Steve Sarkisian era.

Then again, sometimes a non-verbal confirmation speaks louder than a simple yes or no.

“It’s kind of hard to make a decision right now, especially after that,” Ford said during his final interview at the Alamodome. “I’ll definitely come with an answer here soon.”

Every year, one player from each side of the ball makes their mark in the long run. Offensively, tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders proved to be "the guy" for Quinn Ewers in the passing game, becoming the first tight end for the Horns since Dave Thomas in 2005 to rack up over 50 receptions in a single season (54). He also totaled 613 receiving yards and five scores.

Defensively, Ford ran away with "most improved player" honors as the sidekick to DeMarvion Overshown. Or was Overshown the "Robin" to Ford's "Batman"? After all, the junior from Frisco led No. 20 Texas (8-5, 5-3 Big 12) in tackles (119), interceptions (4), forced fumbles (2) and fumble recoveries (2).

For his efforts, he was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press and first-team All-Big 12 selection by both the AP and conference coaches. On Thursday, he led the team in tackles again with 10 stops, including two on third down that forced the Huskies (11-2, 7-2 Pac-12) to punt deep in their own territory.

Even without a seventh double-digit tackle game, fans from the Forty Acres knew that Ford would likely flirt with the idea of entering the NFL draft. Overshown, a three-year starter and fan favorite, elected to opt out prior to kickoff and is projected to be a mid-round selection.

Could Ford go higher? He's younger than Overshown, and his production in the previous two seasons at least warrants a look somewhere between the first or second round. Last fall, Ford registered 53 tackles in a limited role while splitting reps with initial starter Luke Brockermeyer.

“Jaylan had an unbelievable year,” defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski said Wednesday. “It started last offseason. You saw the change in his focus and his consistency and his attention to detail when it came to diet, workouts, just all the stuff that goes on behind the scenes that he does with Coach (Torre) Becton and the strength staff, and then his level of understanding the defense grew, his communication grew.

"It’s a credit to these guys and how they go about their business week in and week out, preparing for the next opponent.”

Ford initially was asked during the Alamo Bowl's open media session if he had contemplated his future with the program, but politely said that his focus was on facing the Huskies and not the NFL. Washington, which picked up its fifth 11-win season in program history, bested Texas' defense for most of the night, outgaining the Horns 445-420.

Losing the duo of "Agent Zero" and "Ferrari Ford" might not be viewed as a death sentence on paper. The Longhorns still have junior David Gbenda and Morice Blackwell Jr. slotted to return in 2023. Texas also landed Denton Ryan's Anthony Hill (SI99's No. 48 prospect) as part of its latest recruiting class, along with three more thumpers in Derion Gullette (Teague), S'Maje Burrell (North Crowley) and Liona Lefau (Kahuku, Hawaii).

Ford said he'll have his mind made up in the coming days. At this point, both options seem viable since the Longhorns should contend for the Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff berth after landing a top-five recruiting class for next season.

Of course, money talks. And sometimes it's the biggest factor for those teetering on the fence.

