New Number, Different Xavier Worthy: Longhorns WR Struggles in Loss to Washington

Texas Longhorns star receiver Xavier Worthy was a few plays away from a game to remember. Instead, it was a night for him to forget against the Washington Huskies at the Alamo Bowl Thursday night.

No. 20 Texas (8-5) fell 27-20 to the Washington Huskies (11-2) in front of a mostly burnt orange crowd in San Antonio to wrap up the 2022 season. This meant the groans and moans of disappointment were all the more noticeable when Worthy made some potential game-changing mistakes in the third quarter.

Worthy, who was donning his new No. 1 jersey for the first time as a Longhorn, finished with seven catches for 84 yards on 14 targets after a solid start. But he also had three drops to his name.

For the exception of a forgettable drop at the start of the third on a short pass from quarterback Quinn Ewers, it seemed like it'd continue to turn into a solid night for Worthy after he made up for it on the very next play. His catch-and-run of 24 yards helped set up a touchdown by running back Jonathon Brooks a few plays later to make it a 13-10 game.

But though Worthy was still displaying his elite speed, the wheels started to fall off.

On Texas' next drive, the urgency to score remained high after the Huskies had built their lead to 20-10. And with the passing game now a point of emphasis, Ewers began making accurate downfield connections with his No. 1 receiver for seemingly the first time all season.

Unfortunately for Texas, Worthy failed to hold up his end of the bargain.

Worthy had brutal, back-to-back drops that would have changed the tide of the second half. The first was a deep shot down the left sideline, as Ewers gave him a real chance at making a diving catch that wasn't reasonable to ask of a No. 1 receiver.

Worthy dove, but wasn't able to come away with what would've been a huge gain.

Okay, so things happen. He could make up for it.

But it only got worse on the next play.

Now faced with a 3rd and 11, Ewers had a clean pocket and delivered an accurate, floating pass down the middle to Worthy. But despite beating a trio of defenders, he dropped one of the easiest would-be touchdowns you'll ever see.

Despite being forced to go pass-heavy the rest of the game, Worthy caught just one more pass for 19 yards the rest of the game. Even as Texas gave its fans hope of a late comeback, Worthy's big mistakes loomed large.

Had he managed to score on his low-light of a drop, the Longhorns would've cut the lead to 20-17. Instead, Washington maintained its momentum and scored on the next drive to take a 27-10 lead.

A close loss for Texas to a Washington team that was a few plays away from being in the College Football Playoff conversation is understandable. The Huskies have proven they are hardly a pushover after having one of the best offenses in the nation this season.

But considering the loss came on the heels of major mistakes by the team's best remaining offensive player, there's plenty of reason for Texas fans to feel frustrated.

Worthy's future is now one of the biggest questions of what should be another long offseason after a 2022 season of "what ifs" for Texas.

