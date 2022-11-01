Looking at Tickets Prices for Texas-Kansas State

The Texas Longhorns are preparing for a trip to Kansas State, so let’s check into what tickets look like for Saturday’s game.

Tickets for Kansas State

The Texas Longhorns are headed to Kansas State this weekend. The Wildcat faithful do a great job of selling out Bill Snyder Family Stadium for Big 12 games. Plus, watching the student section of the Wabash Cannonball is a sight to behold. It’s one of the best traditions in the Big 12, if not college football.

If you’re a Texas fan and you’re going, SI Tickets has you covered for the game, but it’s going to cost you a bit. Right now there are no tickets at SI Tickets for under $100. The cheapest is in the stadium’s 400 level on the visitors’ side and they’re going for $130. The good news is you get to sit with Texas fans.

If you’re one of those fans that just have to sit on the lower level, well there are available seats. Lower Section 13 is in the south end zone and tickets are going for $223 each. If you prefer the sideline, a couple of seats in Lower Section 9 are going for $331 each.

Right now the lowest priced ticket is an upper-level seat in Section 112 in row 23 for $146 per seat.

The most expensive lower-level seat is $512 each, which is a first-row seat in Lower Section 3.

The Big 12 Championship Game

Well, Texas has two Big 12 losses. If the Longhorns have any shot of getting to the Big 12 Championship Game, they have to win out. And that starts against the current second-place team in the Big 12, Kansas State.

SI Tickets tracks future ticket prices for all of the Power 5 Conference Championship games. Right now, if you’re looking for a Texas ticket, an upper-level seat is now $42, a lower-level end zone seat is now $36 and a lower-level sideline seat is now $60. Those are significant drops from last week.

Only Kansas State has higher futures prices than the Longhorns, with a top-end price of $81.

Texas is basically out of the race for the College Football Playoff. That’s reflected in their futures prices for tickets for both the College Football Playoff championship game and any of the New Year’s Six games. A lower-level end zone seat would cost you $15, which is unchanged from last week. It’s also the baseline for any of the FBS teams that SI samples.

The highest futures price for either CFP semifinal game belongs to Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State, each of which are tracking at $150.

