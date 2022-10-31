Skip to main content

Longhorns Week 10 Opponent Preview: Kansas State Wildcats

The Longhorns face what might the their toughest test remaining on their schedule at Kansas State

The Texas Longhorns go on the road after their bye week to face the Kansas State Wildcats in Week 10. The Longhorns lead the series all-time 12-10 and have won the last five matchups.

The Longhorns snapped their six-game losing streak in 2021 in a 22-17 battle against the Wildcats, which saw Texas running back Roschon Johnson rush for 179 yards.  

Chris Klieman is 20-16 as the head coach of the Wildcats. He led the Wildcats to an 8-5 record in 2021 and capped it off with a 42-20 victory over LSU in the Texas bowl. 

The Wildcats entered 2022 as arguably the most underrated team in the Big 12, and have not disappointed, sitting at 6-2 and at No. 13 in the country following a 48-0 drubbing of Oklahoma State.

The Longhorns themselves are coming off of a much-needed bye week, after a frustrating loss to Oklahoma State. 

Be sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Wildcats throughout the week.

Kansas State Wildcats

2022 Record: 6-2 (4-1 in Big 12)

Head Coach: Chris Klieman

Offensive Scheme: Spread

Defensive Set: 3-3-5

Projected offensive starters:

QB: Adrian Martinez

RB: Deuce Vaughn

FB: Christian Moore

WR-X: Kade Warner

WR-Z: Malik Knowles

WR-SL: Phillip Brooks

TE: Ben Sinnott

LT: KT Leveston

LG: Cooper Beebe

C: Hayden Gillum

RG: Hadley Panzer

RT: Christian Duffie

Projected defensive starters:

DE: Felix Anudike-Uzomah

NT: Eli Huggins

DE: Nate Matlack

WLB: Austin Moore

MLB: Daniel Green

LB: Khalid Duke

CB: Ekow Boye-Doe

CB: Julius Brents

JS: Drake Cheatum

SS: Kobe Savage

FS: Josh Hayes

