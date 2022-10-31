Longhorns Week 10 Opponent Preview: Kansas State Wildcats

The Texas Longhorns go on the road after their bye week to face the Kansas State Wildcats in Week 10. The Longhorns lead the series all-time 12-10 and have won the last five matchups.

The Longhorns snapped their six-game losing streak in 2021 in a 22-17 battle against the Wildcats, which saw Texas running back Roschon Johnson rush for 179 yards.

Chris Klieman is 20-16 as the head coach of the Wildcats. He led the Wildcats to an 8-5 record in 2021 and capped it off with a 42-20 victory over LSU in the Texas bowl.

The Wildcats entered 2022 as arguably the most underrated team in the Big 12, and have not disappointed, sitting at 6-2 and at No. 13 in the country following a 48-0 drubbing of Oklahoma State.

The Longhorns themselves are coming off of a much-needed bye week, after a frustrating loss to Oklahoma State.

Kansas State Wildcats

2022 Record: 6-2 (4-1 in Big 12)

Head Coach: Chris Klieman

Offensive Scheme: Spread

Defensive Set: 3-3-5

Projected offensive starters:

QB: Adrian Martinez

RB: Deuce Vaughn

FB: Christian Moore

WR-X: Kade Warner

WR-Z: Malik Knowles

WR-SL: Phillip Brooks

TE: Ben Sinnott

LT: KT Leveston

LG: Cooper Beebe

C: Hayden Gillum

RG: Hadley Panzer

RT: Christian Duffie

Projected defensive starters:

DE: Felix Anudike-Uzomah

NT: Eli Huggins

DE: Nate Matlack

WLB: Austin Moore

MLB: Daniel Green

LB: Khalid Duke

CB: Ekow Boye-Doe

CB: Julius Brents

JS: Drake Cheatum

SS: Kobe Savage

FS: Josh Hayes

