Longhorns Week 10 Opponent Preview: Kansas State Wildcats
The Texas Longhorns go on the road after their bye week to face the Kansas State Wildcats in Week 10. The Longhorns lead the series all-time 12-10 and have won the last five matchups.
The Longhorns snapped their six-game losing streak in 2021 in a 22-17 battle against the Wildcats, which saw Texas running back Roschon Johnson rush for 179 yards.
Chris Klieman is 20-16 as the head coach of the Wildcats. He led the Wildcats to an 8-5 record in 2021 and capped it off with a 42-20 victory over LSU in the Texas bowl.
The Wildcats entered 2022 as arguably the most underrated team in the Big 12, and have not disappointed, sitting at 6-2 and at No. 13 in the country following a 48-0 drubbing of Oklahoma State.
The Longhorns themselves are coming off of a much-needed bye week, after a frustrating loss to Oklahoma State.
Be sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Wildcats throughout the week.
Kansas State Wildcats
2022 Record: 6-2 (4-1 in Big 12)
Head Coach: Chris Klieman
Offensive Scheme: Spread
Defensive Set: 3-3-5
Projected offensive starters:
QB: Adrian Martinez
RB: Deuce Vaughn
FB: Christian Moore
WR-X: Kade Warner
WR-Z: Malik Knowles
WR-SL: Phillip Brooks
TE: Ben Sinnott
LT: KT Leveston
LG: Cooper Beebe
C: Hayden Gillum
RG: Hadley Panzer
RT: Christian Duffie
Projected defensive starters:
DE: Felix Anudike-Uzomah
NT: Eli Huggins
DE: Nate Matlack
WLB: Austin Moore
MLB: Daniel Green
LB: Khalid Duke
CB: Ekow Boye-Doe
CB: Julius Brents
JS: Drake Cheatum
SS: Kobe Savage
FS: Josh Hayes
