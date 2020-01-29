Texas Longhorns Mailbag: 2020 Backup Quarterback Derby, Potential Transfers?

Caleb Smith asks: Do you think there will be any more transfers with all the coaching changes?

I do anticipate a few players will enter the transfer portal before the start of the season, but I don't believe it will be because transfers. The Longhorns are going to be super young next year and there are likely to be a few older players who realize they have been passed on the depth chart for good. That, coupled with the high priority Texas is putting on the 2021 class leads me to believe that coaches won't have any issue letting a few guys go from their letters of intent should they want it.

Ryan Mercer asks: What are the odds of Texas landing Alfred Collins at this point?

I would say 80-20 in Texas' favor. The Longhorns have been the odds-on favorite since they officially offered Collins for a good reason. Being close to home is a huge advantage as is the legacy factor. However, there's still an outside chance Oklahoma's efforts pay off for the Bastrop-Cedar Creek athlete. Also, never completely count out Nick Saban and Alabama.

Jim Ramey asks: Who do you think will be the No. 2 quarterback next year?

You have to give the inside track to Casey Thompson at this point. Tom Herman praised his young quarterback during bowl practice and has said a few times he would be ready to go should the need arise. Should Roschon Johnson decide to return to quarterback (I think he probably will) he's going to be a factor as well. There's an unquantifiable factor to Johnson that draws players to him. I think he's a leader. However, I think he would probably redshirt, take his place on the scout team and prepare for what should be a deep battle for the starting spot in 2021, a contest Hudson Card will have a say in as well.

Brayson Williams asks: Any chance Shaka keeps his job at the end of the year?

At this point, it's not looking likely. I think his chances of sticking around decreased with the bad loss to West Virginia. I think the only chance now would be a back-door entrance into the tournament and a strong showing (at least Sweet 16).

