Texas Longhorns Make the Cut for No. 2 Cornerback in the Country

Chris Dukes

Domani Jackson released his top 10 schools list today, including the Texas Longhorns among the finalists. 

He is ranked the No. 2 cornerback, No. 2 player in California and No. 12 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to 247Sports. 

Jackson included the Longhorns along with USC, LSU, Arizona State, Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma and Georgia. He also has offers from Arizona, Arkansas, BYU, Cal, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kansas State, Liberty, Louisiana, Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCLA, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington and Wisconsin. 

Watching his film: The scariest part about Jackson's game is how natural he already looks as a defensive back considering he started his career as a receiver. At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds he was already one of the most physical players in the talent-rich Southern California football scene last year as a sophomore and should be even better with another year of physical and mental development. He can play up close and personal and bump and run with receivers or fall into a zone coverage depending on what he's asked to do on any given play. He's also more than capable of stepping up and helping out in the run game or running through a block on the outside to shut down a wide receiver screen. 

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns have made significant moves in the Southern California recruiting area in the past few months and cornerbacks coach Jay Valai is quickly establishing his name as one of the best young recruiters in the country. Making the top 10 in this recruitment is a clear win, especially considering it should allow for prolonged contact at football powerhouse Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana. 

Texas Longhorns Land Commitment from Four Star Cali Cornerback

Jamier Johnson is the No. cornerback 21, player No. 25 in Colorado and No. overall prospects 281 in class 2021 according to 247Sports.

Chris Dukes

2021 Five-Star Daimion Collins Includes Texas in Final 10

The No. 5 center in the nation for the class of 2021 (according to 247Sports) included Texas in his final 10-team list. Some other programs in contention include Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Kansas, LSU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech.

Tomer Barazani

Former All-SWC Linebacker Weighs in on 'The Eyes of Texas'

Former Texas Longhorn Brian Jones believes Texas fans and players can transform song into 'an anthem of accountability.

Chris Dukes

Do College Football Players Need a Union?

As players continue to find their voice, the time may have come for even more organization.

Chris Dukes

Major Texas Longhorns Recruiting Target Set to Commit on Friday

Four-star cornerback Jamier Johnson will make his verbal pledge Friday. Could Texas fans have something to cheer about going into the weekend?

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorn Starter Will Sit Out Until University Responds to Recent Calls for Change

In is own words, Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown will not play or participate in team activities until "real action is taken".

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball Announces 2020-21 Non-Conference Schedule

Home game against Gonzaga and Maui Jim Maui Invitational appearance highlight UT’s non-conference slate.

Chris Dukes

UT, A&M Will be Part of Battleground 2K20 Doubleheader

The Longhorns will face Louisiana Tech as part of a doubleheader event on Dec. 18 in Houston’s Toyota Center.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Longhorns Offer Metroplex Cornerback

The Longhorns are now pursuing South Grand Prairie cover man Jalon Williams.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns' Sam Cosmi Makes Sporting News Preseason All American List

The Texas left tackle is coming off a breakout season in which he started all 13 games at his position.

Chris Dukes