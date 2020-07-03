Texas Longhorns Make the Cut for No. 2 Cornerback in the Country

Domani Jackson released his top 10 schools list today, including the Texas Longhorns among the finalists.

He is ranked the No. 2 cornerback, No. 2 player in California and No. 12 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

Jackson included the Longhorns along with USC, LSU, Arizona State, Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma and Georgia. He also has offers from Arizona, Arkansas, BYU, Cal, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kansas State, Liberty, Louisiana, Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCLA, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington and Wisconsin.

Watching his film: The scariest part about Jackson's game is how natural he already looks as a defensive back considering he started his career as a receiver. At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds he was already one of the most physical players in the talent-rich Southern California football scene last year as a sophomore and should be even better with another year of physical and mental development. He can play up close and personal and bump and run with receivers or fall into a zone coverage depending on what he's asked to do on any given play. He's also more than capable of stepping up and helping out in the run game or running through a block on the outside to shut down a wide receiver screen.

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns have made significant moves in the Southern California recruiting area in the past few months and cornerbacks coach Jay Valai is quickly establishing his name as one of the best young recruiters in the country. Making the top 10 in this recruitment is a clear win, especially considering it should allow for prolonged contact at football powerhouse Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana.

