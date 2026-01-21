Texas Longhorns Near Top of Another Early Top 25 Rankings List

The Texas Longhorns seem to take center stage every offseason, and this year is no different.

After winning the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl and bringing in the No. 3 transfer portal class according to 247 Sports, the Longhorns hype train is in full effect.

With the season concluded national attention has started to turn towards next year and outlets everywhere are talking about Texas.

Texas ranked No. 2 in CBS Sports' way-too-early Top 25

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts after beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs in overtime at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

CBS Sports recently posted their early 2026 top 25 ranking on X.

Take a look:

While Texas only finished 12th in this season's final AP Poll, many are expecting the Longhorns to take a leap next season.

The increased expectations make sense when factoring in Texas' much lauded recruiting class. CBS's Brandon Marcello cited the additions of wide receiver Cam Coleman and running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown as key reasons for Texas' slot at No. 2.

The Longhorns have also used the portal to solidify their offensive line, reload their linebacking corps and add defensive talent.

The Longhorns also sport the No. 8 high school recruiting class, giving them the overalltop class of incoming talent for the second year in a row.

Texas' recruits are joining a talented roster that is returning players at every key position. That includes junior quarterback Arch Manning, who currently has the second-best odds to win next year's Heisman trophy.

The Longhorns also retained all but three of the 18 blue-chip players they signed as a part of the top high school class in the 2025 cycle.

While all of this has generated massive buzz around the 2026 Longhorns, CBS still rated one team higher than the Longhorns: the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes ranked fifth in the AP's final poll of 2025 after finishing 12-2 with a loss in the Cotton Bowl to the Miami Hurricanes.

There are plenty of reasons to get excited about the Buckeyes. Ohio State's third-best overall class of incoming talent will join rising juniors quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who are tied for the third best Heisman odds next year.

The preseason No. 2 Buckeyes kicked off their 12-game win streak last year by beating the then No. 1 Longhorns 14-7 in Columbus.

The Longhorns will get their shot at revenge and claiming the top spot in next year's poll when the Buckeyes travel to Austin in week two.