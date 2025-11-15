Texas Longhorns No. 1 QB Target in 2028 Nearing Commitment Decision
When it comes to recruiting, the Texas Longhorns hold themselves to a high standard.
One critical aspect of their success on the recruiting trail revolves around how early they start assembling each class.
With the commitment of the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2028 fast approaching, the Longhorns will have the opportunity to get off to a hot start in building the future of their program.
Jayden Wade nears decision
Five-star quarterback Jayden Wade has been a hot topic of conversation in the world of college football for years now despite the fact that he is just a sophomore in high school.
The IMG Academy standout has narrowed his college search down to six schools, and the Texas Longhorns have made the cut. The other five programs are the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies.
Wade will make his decision on Sunday, Nov. 16. Although this is considered early to be reaching a decision for someone in the 2028 class, the sophomore has already collected more than 25 offers.
What Wade brings to the table as a prospect
Originally from California, Wade now lives in Bradenton, Florida, and attends IMG. 2025 marked his first season as a starter for the program, and he completed 73 of 120 passes for 1,383 yards, recording 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He added 33 carries on the ground for 243 yards and three touchdowns.
Wade still has two years left in high school to continue learning the game and developing athletically, but it seems that what he has posted so far has impressed recruiters at the national level.
The commitment of a prospect of this status could help shape Texas’ class at a more general level, and the early display of dominance has the potential to pay off for them should they land Wade.
However, he hasn’t swayed one way or another publicly, meaning that each of these five programs still seems to be in strong contention. It’s also worth noting that a commitment at this stage doesn’t mean he won’t continue showing interest in other opportunities down the line.
He has plenty of time to reach a more permanent decision, but whoever earns his commitment on Sunday will have a clear head start in the 2028 recruiting cycle.