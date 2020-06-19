Texas Longhorns Offer 2021 Defensive Tackle

The Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to 2021 defensive tackle Albert Regis.

The 6-foot-1, 300-pound defensive tackle from La Porte, Texas is the No. 33 defensive tackle, No. 71 player in the state of texas and No. 504 overall prospect in the country according to 247Sports.

He has offers from Minnesota, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Illinois, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Ole Miss, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A & M, Texas Tech, UTSA and Virginia Tech.

Watching his film: Even at 300 pounds, Regis is so athletic he is used in an h-back role at La Porte. Just a few mintues of his film make it obvious why teams would want to see that athleticism down in the interior defensive line. Across from a center or guard, that kind of quickness and speed could make for a matchup nightmare. Some worry about his 6-foot-1 frame when it comes to adding bulk, but Chris Ash's defensive scheme calls for faster defensive linemen who can get upfield and 300 pounds is plenty big enough to play that role.

Where Texas stands: Once committed to Minnesota, several schools are trying to jump in on Regis' recruiting since he decommitted a while back. Teams like Texas, Texas A & M and several others are now in the mix and it seems like there's a real opportunity to make headway despite it being a little late when it comes to the 2021 recruiting cycle. It will be interesting to keep a close eye on where Regis decides to make visits when the NCAA finally lifts the ban on in-person recruiting. That will tell us a lot more about where he could end up.