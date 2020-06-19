LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Longhorns Offer 2021 Defensive Tackle

Chris Dukes

The Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to 2021 defensive tackle Albert Regis.

The 6-foot-1, 300-pound defensive tackle from La Porte, Texas is the No. 33 defensive tackle, No. 71 player in the state of texas and No. 504 overall prospect in the country according to 247Sports. 

He has offers from Minnesota, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Illinois, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Ole Miss, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UTSA and Virginia Tech.

Watching his film: Even at 300 pounds, Regis is so athletic he is used in an h-back role at La Porte. Just a few mintues of his film make it obvious why teams would want to see that athleticism down in the interior defensive line. Across from a center or guard, that kind of quickness and speed could make for a matchup nightmare. Some worry about his 6-foot-1 frame when it comes to adding bulk, but Chris Ash's defensive scheme calls for faster defensive linemen who can get upfield and 300 pounds is plenty big enough to play that role. 

Where Texas stands: Once committed to Minnesota, several schools are trying to jump in on Regis' recruiting since he decommitted a while back. Teams like Texas, Texas A&M and several others are now in the mix and it seems like there's a real opportunity to make headway despite it being a little late when it comes to the 2021 recruiting cycle. It will be interesting to keep a close eye on where Regis decides to make visits when the NCAA finally lifts the ban on in-person recruiting. That will tell us a lot more about where he could end up. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Texas Pitcher to Enter Transfer Portal

Texas relief pitcher Cameron Fields will enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to reports.

Chris Dukes

Texas Among Finalists in Race for Dallas-Area Pass Rusher

McKinney, Texas defensive end Jonathan Jones released a top five list and included the Texas Longhorns.

Chris Dukes

Stephen Curry Presents Texas Commit Greg Brown III With Award

The NBA superstar announced Greg Brown III as the Central Texas Player of the Year

Chris Dukes

Longhorns Linebacker "Does Not Feel Comfortable Representing the University of Texas"

Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell is the latest Longhorn player to make his voice hear on social media with a message encouraging a move toward equality.

Chris Dukes

Former Longhorn Chris Simms reacts to the Mike Gundy incident

The former Texas quarterback had plenty to say about the current Oklahoma State head coach

Tomer Barazani

13 Texas Longhorn Football Players Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

Another 10 are currently self-isolating after contact tracing.

Chris Dukes

What the UIL Broadcasting Rules Mean for Texas Football Fans

The governing body for Texas high school football will make a one-time exception to its ban on Friday night football broadcasts.

Chris Dukes

Report: More Texas Players Test Positive for COVID-19

At least one outlet is reporting the number of Texas players positive for COVID-19 has risen to six so far, with a total of 15 players quarantined.

Chris Dukes

UT Interim President Wants to Help Student Athletes Make Changes

Jay Hartzell released a statement to the student athletes currently calling for change on campus.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Offer No. 1 Player in State of Arizona

The Texas Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to Arizona defensive lineman Anthony Lucas.

Chris Dukes