Texas Longhorns Offer Explosive Florida Running Back

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to 2023 running back Richard Young.

Young is a 6-foot, 190-pound running back prospect from Lehigh Acres, Florida.

He already has offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A & M, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Watching his film: Young may end up being the No. 1 running back in his class if he continues to develop on his current pace. Even as a freshman he looked like an absolute man amongst boys. A young prodigy, he received a scholarship offer from Florida when he was still in the eighth grade. He's on the record with an 11 second 40-yard dash, but is one of those types of players who is faster in pads than out of them. He overwealms with superior athletic ability, but has some room to get better. He can improve both his vision and run a bit lower as he continues to develop.

Where Texas stands: This is going to be one of the marquee players int he 2023 class no matter how it shakes out and the list of suitors is going to be crowded.

