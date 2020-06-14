LonghornsCountry
Texas Longhorns Offer Explosive Florida Running Back

Chris Dukes

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to 2023 running back Richard Young.

Young is a 6-foot, 190-pound running back prospect from Lehigh Acres, Florida. 

He already has offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Watching his film: Young may end up being the No. 1 running back in his class if he continues to develop on his current pace. Even as a freshman he looked like an absolute man amongst boys. A young prodigy, he received a scholarship offer from Florida when he was still in the eighth grade. He's on the record with an 11 second 40-yard dash, but is one of those types of players who is faster in pads than out of them. He overwealms with superior athletic ability, but has some room to get better. He can improve both his vision and run a bit lower as he continues to develop. 

Where Texas stands: This is going to be one of the marquee players int he 2023 class no matter how it shakes out and the list of suitors is going to be crowded. 

On-campus voluntary workouts are set to begin Monday; how exactly will it work?

On June 15, Texas will take a big step towards bringing college football back. In late May, the Big 12 Board of Directors announced that “beginning June 15, football student-athletes will be permitted to access campus athletic facilities and support personnel for voluntary conditioning and training exercises”.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns CB Target Ishmael Ibraheem To Make Commitment Announcement Monday

Can Texas land a commitment from one of the state's top cornerbacks?

Chris Dukes

Major Texas Longhorns Target J.D. Coffey Set to Make Commitment Monday

The Longhorns are hoping for good news when the safety prospect announces at noon Monday.

Chris Dukes

Texas Offers Dallas Wide Receiver Prospect

The Longhorns have thrown their hat in the ring in the race for the services of 2023 athlete Daniel Demery.

Chris Dukes

Texas Governor Doesn't Expect Stadiums to Go Past 50 Percent Capacity

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot told all 12 FBS athletic directors he doesn't expect stadiums to be more than half full

Chris Dukes

Texas student-athletes call for change

Longhorn athletes across all sports posted a picture on social media Friday afternoon demanding change for the fall semester.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Student Athletes Ask for Changes to 'The Eyes of Texas'

Several Texas student athletes have backed a recent letter written by Texas wide receiver Brennan Eagles and teammates.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Staff Adapting to New Schedule

The Texas staff will have to try and squeeze as much as possible into the time allotted by the NCAA

Chris Dukes

Report: NCAA To Vote on Allowing Basketball Coaches Access to Players

The vote to allow players and coaches in-person to work together in person could come as soon as next week.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns' Pitcher Bryce Elder Selected by Atlanta Braves

Elder was taken with the 156th overall pick.

Longhorn Country Staff