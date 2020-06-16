LonghornsCountry
Texas Longhorns Offer No. 1 Player in State of Arizona

Chris Dukes

The Texas Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to Arizona defensive lineman Anthony Lucas. 

Lucas is a 6-foot-5, 279-pound strong-side defensive end from Scottsdale, Arizona. 

The four-star player is currently ranked the No. 1 player in the state of Arizona, the No. 11 strong-side defensive end and the No. 104 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to 247Sports. 

He already holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah and Washington. 

Watching his film: Big, long and already incredibly strong, Lucas already knows how to put his natural talents to great use, creating seperation between himself and offensive linemen and controlling them from the snap. Quick off the ball and possesing a great motor, he's effective against both the run and the pass and could play in either an even or odd front. It's too early to tell, but one could only imagine what a monster he would be at defensive tackle with another 20-30 pounds on his frame. It should be interesting to see how he continues to develop with two years of high school left before he hits the college ranks. 

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns understand they have to get an offer in on this talented defensive lineman right now, because his dance card is quickly filling up with blue-chip suitors. Texas has experienced some success recruiting the state of Arizona in recent years with guys like Jake Smith and Bijan Robinson. 

Football

Report: Texas Lifts Wide Receiver's Suspension

Multiple outlets are reporting that Kennedy Lewis' suspension has come to an end.

Chris Dukes

Jamal Charles, Brian Orakpo Among Texas Alums Supporting Athletes' Calls for Social Change

Several distinguished former Texas athletes have taken to social media to support the current Longhorn players' calls for social change.

Chris Dukes

Former Longhorn Dan Neil Nominated for College Football Hall of Fame

The former All American and Super Bowl Champion was a finalist for the Outland Trophy in 1996.

Chris Dukes

Former Longhorn Sam Acho Speaks Out on ‘The Eyes of Texas’

Former Texas Longhorn standout Samuel Acho has recently made headlines on social media platforms

Tomer Barazani

Former Texas Longhorns Commit Pledges to Auburn

Tight end Landen King was committed to four nearly a month before decommitting in May.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Jumps into Top 10 With Two Big Commits

The verbal pledges of J.D. Coffey and Ishmael Ibraheem push Texas up eight spots from No. 17 to No. 9 in the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Get Commitment From Cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem

Texas' secondary got a big boost today with the verbal commitment from Ishmael Ibraheem.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Get a Commitment From Safety JD Coffey

The four-star safety chose Texas over a host of potential blue-chip suitors

Chris Dukes

On-campus voluntary workouts are set to begin Monday; how exactly will it work?

On June 15, Texas will take a big step towards bringing college football back. In late May, the Big 12 Board of Directors announced that “beginning June 15, football student-athletes will be permitted to access campus athletic facilities and support personnel for voluntary conditioning and training exercises”.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns CB Target Ishmael Ibraheem To Make Commitment Announcement Monday

Can Texas land a commitment from one of the state's top cornerbacks?

Chris Dukes