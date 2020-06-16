Texas Longhorns Offer No. 1 Player in State of Arizona

The Texas Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to Arizona defensive lineman Anthony Lucas.

Lucas is a 6-foot-5, 279-pound strong-side defensive end from Scottsdale, Arizona.

The four-star player is currently ranked the No. 1 player in the state of Arizona, the No. 11 strong-side defensive end and the No. 104 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

He already holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Texas A & M, USC, Utah and Washington.

Watching his film: Big, long and already incredibly strong, Lucas already knows how to put his natural talents to great use, creating seperation between himself and offensive linemen and controlling them from the snap. Quick off the ball and possesing a great motor, he's effective against both the run and the pass and could play in either an even or odd front. It's too early to tell, but one could only imagine what a monster he would be at defensive tackle with another 20-30 pounds on his frame. It should be interesting to see how he continues to develop with two years of high school left before he hits the college ranks.

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns understand they have to get an offer in on this talented defensive lineman right now, because his dance card is quickly filling up with blue-chip suitors. Texas has experienced some success recruiting the state of Arizona in recent years with guys like Jake Smith and Bijan Robinson.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI