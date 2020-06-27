LonghornsCountry
Texas Longhorns Offer Son of Former NFL QB Brad Johnson

Chris Dukes

The Texas Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to Georgia tight end prospect Jake Johnson. 

The 6-foot-5 prospect from Bogart, Georgia is currently ranked the No. 7 tight end and No. 17 player in his home state according to 247Sports. 

He currently has offers from Alabama, Clemson, East Carolina, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech. 

Watching his film: Johnson is flat-out fun to watch when he lines up on the outside. He can run routes like a receiver and post up like a tight end. His best quality might be his ability to adjust to the ball once it's in the air. He's ahead of a lot of players his age when it comes to using his hight and length to his advantage. Johnson's 40-yard dash time isn't spectacular at 4.97, but he looks faster than that on film. He'll need to add some weight to his frame to become the kind of blocker the Longhorns look for from their tight ends, but he's got plenty of room to do it on his long frame. 

Where Texas stands: Johnson is the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson and the brother of current 2020 LSU quarterback commit Max Johnson. While many might see the Tigers in the lead because of this, it's becoming clear that Jake Johnson is keeping his options open and listening to what several schools have to say so far. 

