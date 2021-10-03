ESPN's College Gameday Reveals Destination for Week 6

October 3, 2021
Texas-Oklahoma Site of ESPN's College Gameday

Legendary college football pregame show heads to Dallas for the Red River Showdown
ESPN's signature Saturday pregame show College Gameday will be heading to Dallas this weekend for the Red River Showdown between the No. 21 Texas Longhorns (4-1) and the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0), it was announced Sunday. 

Both the Sooners and Longhorns come into this game after picking up close wins Saturday over Kansas State and TCU, respectively. 

READ MORE: Texas Longhorns Jump Back Into AP Top 25; Oklahoma Next

Texas won its matchup over the Horned Frogs 32-27 behind 216 yards and two scores from Bijan Robinson, while Spencer Rattler and Oklahoma survived 37-31 despite a late comeback attempt from the Wildcats. 

College Gameday's trip to the Cotton Bowl this Saturday will mark the seventh all-time appearance for the award-winning game day show at the Red River Showdown. The last time came in 2018 when Texas squeaked by Kyler Murray and the Sooners 48-45 behind a late field goal from Cameron Dicker. 

For the Longhorns, this College Gameday appearance is the program's 18th all-time. The most recent was in 2019 when Texas fell 48-45 at home to the eventual national champion LSU Tigers. 

Overall, the Longhorns are 10-7 when included in the feature matchup and 3-3 when the Red River Showdown is the show's focus. 

The Longhorns have lost three straight matchups to the Sooners dating back to the 2018 Big 12 Championship game, and will look to avenge last season's 53-45 quadruple-overtime loss. 

READ MORE: Bijan Robinson's Career Day Carries Texas' Offense in Win Over TCU

