Is Texas Finally Back In the AP Top 25?

October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Texas Longhorns Jump Back Into AP Top 25; Oklahoma Next

Texas returns to the Associated Press' Top 25 for the first time since Week 2
Author:

The University of Texas is back. Well, at least the Longhorns are when it comes to being ranked. 

The Longhorns on Sunday return to the Associated Press' Top 25 rankings for the first time since Week 2 this season, coming in at No. 21. Since its loss to Arkansas in Fayetteville, Texas has gone undefeated and remains a perfect 2-0 in conference. 

The Longhorns on Saturday picked up 32-27 win over TCU in Fort Worth for the first time since 2013. Texas was far from perfect to start the game, allowing TCU's JD Spielman to return an 87-yard kick return to set up a 12-yard touchdown run from running back  Zach Evans on the opening drive. 

Texas also settled for field goals from senior Cameron Dicker on more than one occasion. The Longhorns were able to drive down the field against the Horned Frog's defense, but only found the end zone three times. 

READ MORE: Bijan Robinson's Career Day Carries Texas' Offense in Win Over TCU

Dicker — the kicker — was perfect on the day, going 4 of 4 in field-goal attempts and 3 of 3 on PATs. 

The real storyline came behind the legs of running back Bijan Robinson. In a Heisman-worthy performance, Robinson tallied 35 carries for a career-best 216 yards and two touchdowns to push Texas ahead. 

On the team's final drive, Robinson rushed eight times for two first down, icing the game and leaving TCU without a chance to complete the comeback. 

“No. 5 (Robinson) ... epitomized our football team, the grit,” Sarkisian said. “He was exhausted. Thirty-five carries, the last one was the most important one to seal the win.”

The Longhorns allowed TCU to tally 351 yards on the day and were penalized nine times for a loss of 98 yards. The defense, however, was able to commit three turnovers, including two on wide receiver Derius Davis that would set up offensive scoring drives. 

READ MORE: Texas Holds On Against TCU, Wins 32-27

Texas will return to the DFW area next week to take on No. 6 Oklahoma in the annual Red River Showdown. The Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) are coming off a 37-31 road victory over Kansas State. 

“Honestly, probably on the bus ride home, I’ll start watching some OU film,” quarterback Casey Thompson said postgame. “We have to be prepared to play four quarters of winning football.”

The Big 12 features three total teams ranked along with Texas and Oklahoma. Oklahoma State moves up to No. 12 following a 24-14 win over then-No. 21 Baylor at home. 

READ MORE: Texas OL Denzel Okafor Leaves TCU Game With Injury

AP Top 25 Poll

1. Alabama 

2. Georgia 

3. Iowa 

4. Penn State 

5. Cincinnati 

6. Oklahoma 

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16877470
Play
News

Is Texas Finally Back In the AP Top 25?

Texas returns to the Associated Press' Top 25 for the first time since Week 2

32 seconds ago
USATSI_16875578
Play
News

Is Texas' Bijan Robinson Now A Heisman Front-Runner?

With a career-high day, Bijan Robinson is officially in the race for the Heisman

4 hours ago
USATSI_16875585
Play
Football

Bijan Robinson's Career Day Carries Texas' Offense in Win Over TCU

Despite a nightmarish past agains the Horned Frogs, the Longhorn's offense stayed afloat to move to 2-0 in conference play

20 hours ago

7. Ohio State 

8. Oregon 

9. Michigan 

10. BYU

11. Michigan State 

12. Oklahoma State 

13. Arkansas 

14. Notre Dame 

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Kentucky 

17. Ole Miss 

18. Auburn 

19. Wake Forest 

20. Florida 

21. Texas 

22. Arizona State 

23. NC State 

24. SMU 

25. San Diego State

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_16877470
News

Is Texas Finally Back In the AP Top 25?

Texas returns to the Associated Press' Top 25 for the first time since Week 2

32 seconds ago
USATSI_16875578
News

Is Texas' Bijan Robinson Now A Heisman Front-Runner?

With a career-high day, Bijan Robinson is officially in the race for the Heisman

4 hours ago
USATSI_16875585
Football

Bijan Robinson's Career Day Carries Texas' Offense in Win Over TCU

Despite a nightmarish past agains the Horned Frogs, the Longhorn's offense stayed afloat to move to 2-0 in conference play

20 hours ago
USATSI_16875597
Football

Defensive Takeaways: Texas Defense Improves, Still Has Long Way To Go

The Texas defense looked much better on Saturday, but still has a long way to go

22 hours ago
USATSI_16875579
News

Texas Holds On Against TCU, Wins 32-27

The Longhorns went to Fort Worth looking to reverse the momentum of the rivalry series between the two teams, and did just that, surviving 32-27

22 hours ago
USATSI_16875582
Football

Texas OL Denzel Okafor Leaves TCU Game With Injury

The Longhorns may have just suffered a major set back along the offensive line

Oct 2, 2021
GettyImages-1342469883
Football

Around The Big 12: Longhorns Country's Week 5 Picks

Here are Longhorn Country's picks of the weekend from some of the biggest college football games

Oct 2, 2021
USATSI_16138588
Football

Live Game and Score Updates: Texas V. TCU - Texas 32, TCU 27

The Texas Longhorns will aim for a second straight conference win of the season against the TCU Horned Frogs. Follow along with live updates from the Longhorns Country staff here.

Oct 2, 2021