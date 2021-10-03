Is Texas Finally Back In the AP Top 25?

Texas returns to the Associated Press' Top 25 for the first time since Week 2

The University of Texas is back. Well, at least the Longhorns are when it comes to being ranked.

The Longhorns on Sunday return to the Associated Press' Top 25 rankings for the first time since Week 2 this season, coming in at No. 21. Since its loss to Arkansas in Fayetteville, Texas has gone undefeated and remains a perfect 2-0 in conference.

The Longhorns on Saturday picked up 32-27 win over TCU in Fort Worth for the first time since 2013. Texas was far from perfect to start the game, allowing TCU's JD Spielman to return an 87-yard kick return to set up a 12-yard touchdown run from running back Zach Evans on the opening drive.

Texas also settled for field goals from senior Cameron Dicker on more than one occasion. The Longhorns were able to drive down the field against the Horned Frog's defense, but only found the end zone three times.

Dicker — the kicker — was perfect on the day, going 4 of 4 in field-goal attempts and 3 of 3 on PATs.

The real storyline came behind the legs of running back Bijan Robinson. In a Heisman-worthy performance, Robinson tallied 35 carries for a career-best 216 yards and two touchdowns to push Texas ahead.

On the team's final drive, Robinson rushed eight times for two first down, icing the game and leaving TCU without a chance to complete the comeback.

“No. 5 (Robinson) ... epitomized our football team, the grit,” Sarkisian said. “He was exhausted. Thirty-five carries, the last one was the most important one to seal the win.”

The Longhorns allowed TCU to tally 351 yards on the day and were penalized nine times for a loss of 98 yards. The defense, however, was able to commit three turnovers, including two on wide receiver Derius Davis that would set up offensive scoring drives.

Texas will return to the DFW area next week to take on No. 6 Oklahoma in the annual Red River Showdown. The Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) are coming off a 37-31 road victory over Kansas State.

“Honestly, probably on the bus ride home, I’ll start watching some OU film,” quarterback Casey Thompson said postgame. “We have to be prepared to play four quarters of winning football.”

The Big 12 features three total teams ranked along with Texas and Oklahoma. Oklahoma State moves up to No. 12 following a 24-14 win over then-No. 21 Baylor at home.

AP Top 25 Poll

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Iowa

4. Penn State

5. Cincinnati

6. Oklahoma

7. Ohio State

8. Oregon

9. Michigan

10. BYU

11. Michigan State

12. Oklahoma State

13. Arkansas

14. Notre Dame

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Kentucky

17. Ole Miss

18. Auburn

19. Wake Forest

20. Florida

21. Texas

22. Arizona State

23. NC State

24. SMU

25. San Diego State

