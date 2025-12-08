Texas Longhorns Open as Slight Favorites vs. Michigan in Citrus Bowl

The Texas Longhorns are undoubtedly disappointed after missing out on the College Football Playoff but they still have a chance to end the season out on a high note against a quality opponent.

No. 13 Texas (9-3) will take on No. 18 Michigan (9-3) in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve in Orlando, as both teams will look to finish the year with 10 wins.

The two teams met in Ann Arbor last season, a game the Longhorns won in convincing fashion, 31-12. And if early betting odds are any indication, Texas could be securing its second win over the Wolverines in as many years.

Texas Longhorns Early Favorites vs. Michigan

Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner is tackled by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Makari Paige in the first half at Michigan Stadium. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Longhorns are early 4.5-point favorite over Michigan. Texas leads the all-time series 2-0 after winning the first-ever matchup between the two programs at the 2005 Rose Bowl.

The two teams enter the game with identical records but different resumes. The Longhorns have three wins over teams ranked in the Top-15 of the final College Football Playoff rankings while Michigan's best win this season is a 24-7 victory over the Washington Huskies on Oct. 18.

Texas opens as a 4.5 point favorite against Michigan (@DKSportsbook)



Will be interesting to see who plays for both teams as NFL draft prospects will have decisions to make. — HornSports (@HornSports) December 7, 2025

The Wolverines faced three teams in the final CFP rankings this season (Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC) and went 0-3 in those games.

Michigan and Texas have two common opponents this season in Ohio State and Oklahoma. The Longhorns lost to the Buckeyes, 14-7, before beating the Sooners, 23-6.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines dropped the second game of the year to Oklahoma, 24-13, and then lost to Ohio State 27-9 in the regular-season finale.

Steve Sarkisian Previews Michigan Wolverines

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore hugs Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian after the game at Michigan Stadium. | Junfu Han-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media shortly after the bowl game matchup was announced and spoke highly of the Wolverines

"You think about the long standing history and tradition of the Citrus Bowl with a really quality opponent in Michigan, coming out of the Big Ten, this was going to be a great opportunity for us, for our players, for our team," Sarkisian said.

"We're playing a Michigan team that won five of their last six games. They've got elite players. They've got a fantastic young quarterback who got better as the season went on. Got a really good young runner. They've got talented, really good schemes on both sides of all. We know that from facing them a year ago, and so I think what it does. It raises the competitive level for some of our younger players."