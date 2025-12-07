Kirby Smart Supports Texas Longhorns Amid College Football Playoff Chaos
A few weeks after dominating the Texas Longhorns in Athens, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is going to bat for Steve Sarkisian's team ahead of the reveal of the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket.
After winning the SEC Championship over the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide in Atlanta in a 28-7 blowout, Smart sat down with the SEC Network for a lengthy discussion recapping the game and the bracket reveal that lies ahead.
But in the process, Smart threw out some unsolicited support for the Longhorns, who remain heavily on the outside looking in before the 12-team bracket drops.
Kirby Smart Says Texas "One of the Best Teams in the Country
"Texas is sitting there right now with one of the best football teams to me in the country," Smart said on SEC Network.
Smart and the Bulldogs, who handed Texas a blowout 35-10 loss on Nov. 15, already secured an automatic bid into the field, so there's no reason for him to prop the Longhorns up in order to make Georgia's win seem better. He seems genuine with his praise.
The final score of that game didn't necessarily indicate the script of the night. The Longhorns trailed Georgia 14-10 headed into the fourth quarter and showed they could be competitive against one of the top teams in the country.
Then, the wheels fell off, as Smart elected to go with surprise onside kick in the fourth quarter after Georgia had built the lead up to 21-10, and the Bulldogs quickly put the game into garbage time.
The bold move to with the onside kick proved to be the knockout punch for Texas, and what was once a close game quickly turned into blowout.
Kirby Smart Props Up Florida Gators
During the same segment, Smart started a conversation about the talent that the Florida Gators possess despite finishing with a 4-8 record along with firing coach of Billy Napier in the middle of the year.
The Longhorns' 29-21 loss to unranked Florida on Oct. 4 stands out like a sore thumb and rightfully so, but Georgia also had some struggles with the Gators and on a neutral sight no less.
"People are going to ridicule and make fun of Florida, that roster is big and physical, and talented," Smart said. "People don't get it."
On Nov. 1 in Jacksonville, Georgia got past Florida for a 24-20 win after the Gators had led with five minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The Longhorns will still likely miss the College Football Playoff but it's nice to see the support from Smart.
Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7