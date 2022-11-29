Skip to main content

Longhorns LB Prince Dorbah to Enter Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns have been hit with more transfer portal news.

The start of the unofficial transfer portal season continues to nab the Texas Longhorns.

Third-year linebacker Prince Dorbah will enter the transfer portal, per reports Tuesday from OrangeBloods.com. Dorbah appeared in five career games over three seasons, including three in 2022.

In three seasons at Texas, he recorded 11 total tackles (five solo), with his most significant came in the 49-0 win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 8. He registered one tackle in that game.

Dorbah committed to Texas in July 2019 after receiving offers from programs like Ohio State, Notre Dame, Baylor, LSU and Florida. after winning two state titles with Highland Park (Dallas).

The Longhorns also lost big offensive names to the portal Tuesday, as quarterback Hudson Card and receiver Troy Omeire announced the intent to play elsewhere. Both players were a part of a 2020 class with Dorbah that also included running back Bijan Robinson, linebacker Jaylan Ford and defensive back Jerrin Thompson.

Texas will now await where it will be playing its bowl after failing to make the Big 12 title game.

