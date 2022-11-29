Another prospect is potentially leaving the Forty Acres.

Texas Longhorns receiver Troy Omeire confirmed on social media that he would be "looking for a new school" by entering the transfer portal. Omeire spent three seasons with the program and will have

A top-tier prospect coming out of Sugar Land, Texas, Omeire was heralded for his speed and tracking skills during his time at Fort Bend (Austin). Expected to be Texas' future vertical receiver, the 6-3, 230-pound target arrived on campus in 2020, among several other top recruits.

Injuries hampered Omeire's production during his three seasons on campus. As a freshman, he suffered a torn ACL during fall camp and was redshirted for the remainder of the 2020 season.

A year later, Omeire suffered another season-ending knee injury during practice. After falling down the depth chart, Omeire saw action in the Longhorns' 52-10 season-opening win over Louisiana-Monroe, recording a catch for nine yards.

Should Omeire be done in Austin, that would mark the only catch of his career. During the recruiting process, Omeire also was highly touted by Texas A&M, Arkansas, Florida, Houston, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and multiple other programs.

Texas will await its bowl assignment for the 2022 season after finishing the year 8-4 overall. Early projections suggest the Longhorns will play in either the Cheez-It Bowl or the Alamo Bowl.

