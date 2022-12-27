Former Texas QB Hudson Card Lands With Big Ten Program

Hudson Card did his job during his three seasons with Texas. Now, it's time for a new job and a new title elsewhere.

Full-time starting quarterback.

Card is expected to transfer to Purdue for the 2023 season, a source confirms with LonghornsCountry.com. He will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Boilermakers and is projected to be the front-runner to win the title of QB1 under first-year head coach Ryan Walters.

A native of Austin, Card pushed for starting reps the previous two seasons against Casey Thompson and Quinn Ewers. He initially won the job over Thompson in 2021 but was benched in Week 2 after early struggles on the road against Arkansas.

Ewers, one of the top transfers of last season, won the title of QB1 following a close-fought battle in fall camp, but suffered a shoulder injury in Week 2 against then-No. 1 Alabama in the first quarter. Card performed admirably over the next three games, going 2-1 as a starter while throwing for 741 yards and 6 touchdowns against one interception.

Card's best game came in Week 5 at home against West Virginia, where he completed 21 of 27 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns and posted a career-high 208.7 passer rating. In 22 appearances for the Longhorns, he completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 1,523 and 11 touchdowns against two interceptions.

This isn't the first time an Austin native took snaps at Purdue. Drew Brees, who played at Card's rival high school Austin Westlake, was a three-year starter for the Boilermakers and finished fourth in the Heisman voting during the 1999 season, and third in 2000.

The Boilermakers made it a point to attack the transfer portal for a veteran passer after finishing 8-5 under Jeff Brohm in 2022. Walters, who was hired away from Illinois, recently was part of a roster that excelled on offense thanks to transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito and a stable run game led by junior Chase Brown.

Purdue will be looking for a new starting quarterback for the first time since 2019 with sixth-year season Aidan O'Connell heading to the NFL draft. Former freshman and projected 2023 starter Brady Allen also entered the transfer portal following Brohm's departure for Louisville.

Card might end up being the ideal fit for the new offense led by former West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. A former quarterback at Texas Tech under Mike Leach, Harrell runs a more wide-open offensive personnel that relies heavily on the passing attack with an Air Raid feel.

Harrell, who spent three seasons as USC's offensive coordinator prior to his arrival in Morgantown, led the Trojans to three consecutive top-20 finishes in passing offense. He also has worked with former top-ranked quarterbacks Kedon Sloivis and JT Daniels, who transferred from USC to Georgia following the 2019 season and reunited with Harrell in West Virginia this past fall.

Card was one of the more sought-after names in the transfer portal and fielded multiple offers from Power Five programs. Several programs that were expected to be in the running for Card's commitment included Notre Dame, Florida, Oregon State and UCLA.

The No. 20 Longhorns (8-4, 5-3 Big 12) will face No. 12 Washington (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12) in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 8 p.m.

