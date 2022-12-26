Former Texas QB Hudson Card Will Transfer to Purdue, per Report

Texas quarterback Hudson Card is expected to transfer to Purdue next season, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports.

Card is a former four-star recruit who spent the past three seasons with the Longhorns. After redshirting his first season, Card appeared in seven games in 2021 and entered 2022 as the starting quarterback. However, Card lost the starting job to Quinn Ewers, appearing in only one game after Week 5.

Despite having success when playing, totaling 1,523 passing yards with 11 touchdown passes and just two interceptions in 13 games since 2021, Card was never able to secure the starting role in Austin. With Ewers expected to stay, and Arch Manning arriving next year, there are few options for Card at Texas.

Therefore, Card has decided to head to Purdue, where he likely will take over as the starting quarterback. Current Purdue starter Aidan O’Connell is entering the 2023 NFL draft, and new head coach Ryan Walters successfully landed Card to succeed him.