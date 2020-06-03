LonghornsCountry
Texas Longhorns Among Favorites in Race for Four-Star Receiver

Chris Dukes

The Texas Longhorns made the top seven for four-star 2021 receiver Ketron Jackson. The Royse City, Texas receiver is the No. 26 receiver, No. 26 player in the state of Texas and No. 150 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

The Longhorns are on the list along with Texas A&M, SMU, Arkansas, Oregon State, Colorado and TCU. 

He also holds offers from Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Nebraska, Mississippi State, LSU, Louisiana, Kansas, Indiana, Ilinois, Georgia Tech, Baylor, Auburn and Alabama.

Watching his film: At 6-foot-2 and already up to 186 pounds, it's easy to see Jackson becoming the prototypical boundary receiver on the outside in Texas' pro spread offense. He has an elite catch radius and will only improve his route running and cutting ability as he continues to develop. He as a penchant for making spectacular catches on film and rarely drops the ball. A trop star, he's got the kind of top end speed that could take the top off of defenses.   

Where Texas stands: Many consider TCU and Arkansas to be in the lead in this battle, but it's clear the Longhorns are all in in trying to get to the top of Jackson's list of schools after missing on a couple of other area receivers over the past few weeks. Can Andre Coleman pull off a big recruiting win for the Longhorns?

Major Outlet Predicts Alamo Bowl Return for University of Texas

Another trip to San Antonio would have to be considered a disappointment for Texas Longhorns fans

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Offer Georgia Bulldogs Commit Treyaun Webb

The Longhorns have thrown their hat in the ring in the race to land talented young athlete Treyaun Webb.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Safety Target Sets June 15 Commitment Date

Kennedale's JD Coffey has set a commitment date for June 15.

Chris Dukes

Texas Cornerback Recruiting Target to Commit in Less than Two Weeks

The Longhorns are awaiting news from high-priority talent Ishmael Ibraheem.

Chris Dukes

Who Will Lead the Texas Longhorns in Rushing in 2020?

While the returning Keaontay Ingram is the frontrunner, there are plenty of contenders to lead the way in a deep and talented running back room.

Chris Dukes

Burt, Gibson earn Big 12 Dr. Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholarships

Recipients must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.

Longhorn Country Staff

Herman Calls Sam Ehlinger ‘The Best I’ve Been Around’

The versatility of Ehlinger in Texas’s offense has attracted high expectations from national media.

Tomer Barazani

Former Texas Longhorn Shane Buechele Earns High Honor

The former Texas quarterback was featured on the cover of Dave Campbell's Texas Football, one of the state's most iconic football publications.

Chris Dukes

How Long Will it Take the Texas Longhorns to Catch Up on Conditioning After Extended Absence?

Tom Herman understands his program will have a steep conditioning curve to navigate once players return to campus.

Chris Dukes

Texas head coach Tom Herman: 'I don’t have your back, I have your front'

The Longhorns fourth-year head coach joined Colin Cowherd on FS1’s ‘The Herd’ to give his thoughts on the recent protests.

Tomer Barazani