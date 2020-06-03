Texas Longhorns Among Favorites in Race for Four-Star Receiver

The Texas Longhorns made the top seven for four-star 2021 receiver Ketron Jackson. The Royse City, Texas receiver is the No. 26 receiver, No. 26 player in the state of Texas and No. 150 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

The Longhorns are on the list along with Texas A & M, SMU, Arkansas, Oregon State, Colorado and TCU.

He also holds offers from Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Nebraska, Mississippi State, LSU, Louisiana, Kansas, Indiana, Ilinois, Georgia Tech, Baylor, Auburn and Alabama.

Watching his film: At 6-foot-2 and already up to 186 pounds, it's easy to see Jackson becoming the prototypical boundary receiver on the outside in Texas' pro spread offense. He has an elite catch radius and will only improve his route running and cutting ability as he continues to develop. He as a penchant for making spectacular catches on film and rarely drops the ball. A trop star, he's got the kind of top end speed that could take the top off of defenses.

Where Texas stands: Many consider TCU and Arkansas to be in the lead in this battle, but it's clear the Longhorns are all in in trying to get to the top of Jackson's list of schools after missing on a couple of other area receivers over the past few weeks. Can Andre Coleman pull off a big recruiting win for the Longhorns?