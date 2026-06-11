Texas Longhorns Release Kickoff Times for Full 2026 Football Schedule

The Texas Longhorns are only a few months away from one of the most highly-anticipated seasons in program history. After making the College Football Playoff Semifinals in two of the last three years, the expectation in Austin is to win a National Championship.

Arch Manning is heading into his second full season as the starting quarterback and Cam Coleman is set to make his Texas debut after arriving out of the transfer portal. Add in the presence of arguably the best pass rusher in the country with Colin Simmons, and the Longhorns could be the preseason No. 1 team in back-to-back years.

The hype surrounding Texas is unmatched by almost any team in college football. So when the SEC officially released kickoff and flex times Wednesday for the Longhorns' 2026 schedule, fans in Austin understandably perked up.

Texas Football's Full 2026 Schedule

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) celebrates with the golden hat following the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas fans already knew the kickoff times for a few of the team's games next season, but now the Longhorns have a better sense of what the full schedule will look like. The flex times won't be announced until the season is already underway, as the SEC will decide primetime games based on the record of each team heading into the contest.

The Longhorns play only four true road games next season, but each of those contests will be against teams that are contenders to make the College Football Playoff.

Here is the complete schedule with official kickoff and flex times for 2026:

Sept. 5 - vs. Texas State Bobcats, 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN



Sept. 12 - vs. Ohio State Buckeyes, 6:30 p.m. CT, ABC



Sept. 19 - vs. UTSA Roadrunners, 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+



Sept. 26 - at Tennessee Volunteers, 11 a.m. CT, ABC or ESPN



Oct. 3 - BYE



Oct. 10 - vs. Oklahoma Sooners (Dallas), 2:30 p.m. CT, ABC or ESPN



Oct. 17 - vs. Florida Gators, FLEX (11 a.m. or 12 p.m.), Network TBA



Oct. 24 - vs. Ole Miss Rebels, FLEX (TBD), Network TBA



Oct. 31 - vs Mississippi State Bulldogs, NIGHT (TBD), Network TBA



Nov. 7 - at Missouri Tigers, EARLY (11 a.m. or 12 p.m.), Network TBA



Nov. 14 - at LSU Tigers, FLEX (TBD), Network TBA



Nov. 21 - vs. Arkansas Razorbacks, AFTERNOON (2:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m.), Network TBA



Nov. 27 - at Texas A&M Aggies, 6:30 p.m. CT, ABC

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