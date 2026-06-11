Texas Longhorns Release Kickoff Times for Full 2026 Football Schedule
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The Texas Longhorns are only a few months away from one of the most highly-anticipated seasons in program history. After making the College Football Playoff Semifinals in two of the last three years, the expectation in Austin is to win a National Championship.
Arch Manning is heading into his second full season as the starting quarterback and Cam Coleman is set to make his Texas debut after arriving out of the transfer portal. Add in the presence of arguably the best pass rusher in the country with Colin Simmons, and the Longhorns could be the preseason No. 1 team in back-to-back years.
The hype surrounding Texas is unmatched by almost any team in college football. So when the SEC officially released kickoff and flex times Wednesday for the Longhorns' 2026 schedule, fans in Austin understandably perked up.
Texas Football's Full 2026 Schedule
Texas fans already knew the kickoff times for a few of the team's games next season, but now the Longhorns have a better sense of what the full schedule will look like. The flex times won't be announced until the season is already underway, as the SEC will decide primetime games based on the record of each team heading into the contest.
The Longhorns play only four true road games next season, but each of those contests will be against teams that are contenders to make the College Football Playoff.
Here is the complete schedule with official kickoff and flex times for 2026:
Sept. 5 - vs. Texas State Bobcats, 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN
Sept. 12 - vs. Ohio State Buckeyes, 6:30 p.m. CT, ABC
Sept. 19 - vs. UTSA Roadrunners, 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
Sept. 26 - at Tennessee Volunteers, 11 a.m. CT, ABC or ESPN
Oct. 3 - BYE
Oct. 10 - vs. Oklahoma Sooners (Dallas), 2:30 p.m. CT, ABC or ESPN
Oct. 17 - vs. Florida Gators, FLEX (11 a.m. or 12 p.m.), Network TBA
Oct. 24 - vs. Ole Miss Rebels, FLEX (TBD), Network TBA
Oct. 31 - vs Mississippi State Bulldogs, NIGHT (TBD), Network TBA
Nov. 7 - at Missouri Tigers, EARLY (11 a.m. or 12 p.m.), Network TBA
Nov. 14 - at LSU Tigers, FLEX (TBD), Network TBA
Nov. 21 - vs. Arkansas Razorbacks, AFTERNOON (2:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m.), Network TBA
Nov. 27 - at Texas A&M Aggies, 6:30 p.m. CT, ABC
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7