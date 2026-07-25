This Cam Coleman Stat Could Help Fix Steve Sarkisian's Biggest Problem

The Texas Longhorns have had no shortage of offensive firepower during the Steve Sarkisian era in Austin.

However, the only thing standing between the Longhorns and potential back-to-back appearances in the National Championship in 2023 and 2024 was issues in the red zone. That trend continued early on last season when Texas found no success at the goal line in the opener against Ohio State, which led to a 14-7 loss that ended up keeping the Longhorns out of the College Football Playoff.

The addition of running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown along with a revamped offensive line will no doubt help Texas in this regard, but new wide receiver Cam Coleman's eye-popping contested catch statistics just might be what takes Texas over the top when it comes to success at the goal line.

Cam Coleman's Contested Catches Should Scare Opposing Defenses

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman speaking with the media. | Zach Dimmitt, Texas Longhorns on SI

According to PFF, Coleman led all SEC wide receivers last season with 13 contested catches.

Though a team's No. 1 option at the goal line should almost never be to throw a fade to the receiver, Coleman's elite catch radius could allow the Longhorns to cheat the system in that regard. With defenses likely expecting a run up the middle, Coleman can go one-on-one outside, and all Arch Manning has to do it throw it up there to give him a chance.

Texas WR Cam Coleman: 13 Contested Catches Last Season



MOST Among All SEC Wide Receivers🤘@TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/F4cpMqj4st — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 25, 2026

And if defenses want to double Coleman at the goal line to prevent the fade, then that mean's one less defender in the box and an easier shot at punching it in up the middle. Either way, Coleman gives Texas an advantage it didn't have last season.

Of course, this plan only works every time if an offense has Calvin Johnson at its disposal, but the Longhorns might be throwing more fades or one-on-one balls this season than in years past. Adonai Mitchell gave Texas fans a brief glimpse of this during his one season in Austin in 2023, but Coleman might end up proving to be an upgrade.

With Ryan Wingo being the unofficial run-after-catch receiver and Emmett Mosley V commanding action from the slot, Coleman can operate outside the numbers and force the defense to stress about putting a cornerback on an island. Even if he's not getting the ball, his presence alone could allow bigger opportunities for his teammates.

Texas fans will get their first chance to see how this all plays out when the Longhorns host Texas State on Sept. 5.

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