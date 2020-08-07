Texas Longhorns Running Back Weighing Opt-Out Option for 2020

Texas running back Daniel Young is not practicing and currently weighing his options on playing in 2020 according to head coach Tom Herman.

Herman gave the update during a Zoom call following the team's first fall camp practice on Friday afternoon, saying Young was currently "weighing his options".

Young played in eight games in 2019 with nine carries for 63 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on his lone carry late in the game against Baylor and added his second touchdown in the Longhorns' regular-season finale against Texas Tech.

He has 589 yards and five touchdowns on 139 carries so far in his Texas career.

Young would be a senior in 2020 if he decides to play. He is still eligible for a redshirt season should he decide to sit out this year.

The Longhorns will field a strong backfield in 2020 with the return of Keaontay Ingram and Roschon Johnson and the addition of five-star high school All American Bijan Robinson to the squad. Young would likely enter the season behind all three players on the Longhorns depth chart.

A number of players have already made the decision to opt out of the 2020 season, headlined by potential All American Micah Parsons from Penn State.

The University of Texas recently announced it will honor the scholarship of any player that elects to opt out of the season due to concerns over contracting the novel coronavirus.

