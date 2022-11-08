Skip to main content

Longhorns Make Jump in Big 12 Fan Nation Power Rankings

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 10 of the college football season.

The Texas Longhorns, coming off a victory over the Kansas State Wildcats, moved up three spots in the Longhorns Country/Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings after Week 10.

The power rankings will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review vote.

The Longhorns (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) beat the Wildcats, 34-27, as they moved from No. 5 last week to No. 2 this week.

The Longhorns will host TCU on Saturday.

The Week 10 results included TCU beating Texas Tech, 34-24; Texas beating Kansas State, 34-27; Kansas beating Oklahoma State, 37-16; Baylor beating Oklahoma, 38-35; and Iowa State beating West Virginia, 31-14.

The Week 11 schedule is set for Saturday. West Virginia will host Oklahoma at 11 a.m. central. Oklahoma State will host Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. central. Baylor hosts Kansas State and Texas Tech hosts Kansas, both kicking off at 6 p.m. Texas hosts TCU at 6:30 p.m.

The complete power rankings are below.

Big 12 Week 10 Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. TCU (9-0, 6-0) (5) — 50 points (Last Week: 1)

2. Texas (6-3, 4-2) — 44 points (Last Week: 5)

3. Baylor (6-3, 4-2) — 39 points (Last Week: 4)

4. Kansas State (6-3, 4-2) — 37 points (Last Week: 2)

5. Kansas (6-3, 3-3) — 28 points (Last Week: 8)

6. Oklahoma State (6-3, 3-3) — 25 points (Last Week: 3)

7. Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4) — 22 points (Last Week: 6)

8. Texas Tech (4-5, 2-4) — 14 points (Last Week: 7)

9. Iowa State (4-5, 1-5) — 11 points (Last Week: T9)

10. West Virginia (3-6, 1-5) — 5 points (Last Week: T9)

The poll is voted on by the staffs of Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review

