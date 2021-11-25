Full Array of Longhorns To Be Recognized for Senior Day vs Kansas State

The Texas Longhorns 2021 senior class will be recognized before the season finale against Kansas State in Austin this Friday, as 29 different Longhorns will be celebrated pregame as part of the annual Senior Day.

Regardless of how Texas fans feel about the performance of the team under Steve Sarkisian during his first year as head coach, Friday's pregame will be certainly be a special moment for a group that has given their all to the Forty Acres.

In last-name alphabetical order, here's a complete list of the 29 seniors who will be recognized.

Linebacker Ayodele Adeoye, wide receiver Kartik Akkihal, running back Skyler Bonneau, tight end Cade Brewer, punter Ryan Bujcevski, nose tackle Keondre Coburn, edge Ben Davis*, kicker Cameron Dicker, cornerback Darion Dunn*, safety B.J. Foster, offensive lineman Rafiti Ghirmai, offensive lineman Tope Imade*, edge Jacoby Jones*, long snapper Chandler Kelehan, offensive tackle Derek Kerstetter*, long snapper Justin Mader, wide receiver Kai Money, offensive guard Denzel Okafor*, defensive back Tremayne Prudhomme, safety Brenden Schooler*, linebacker Carlton Smith, running back Jarrett Smith, defensive back Turner Symonds, cornerback Josh Thompson, edge Ray Thornton*, running back Gabe Watson*, wide receiver Travis West, wide receiver Al’Vonte Woodard, and running back Daniel Young.

Some of the most notable seniors set to play their last game in a burnt orange uniform are Brewer, Dicker, Coburn, Foster, Thompson, and Kerstetter.

Though all 29 players have contributed in some fashion during their time on the Forty Acres, these six players have been mainstays on the field for UT and have spent their entire collegiate careers as Longhorns.

Kick off on Friday is scheduled for 11 a.m. C.T, as Texas (4-7) will look to finish off the season on a high note. Kansas State (7-4) will aim to build on what has been a productive year as the Wildcats head into the bowl season.

* = players who took advantage of an extra season of eligibility in 2021

