Texas Longhorns Showing Interest in Fast Rising 2021 QB

Texas may be preparing to make a move on a fast-rising in-state quarterback prospect Maddox Kopp.

Kopp showcased his strong and accurate arm during the Elite 11 Finals this week, winning "Rail Shot Competition" on day one.

The performance is even more impressive considering the steep level of competition at the event. Kopp out-performed five-star quarterback prospects like Caleb Williams, Sam Huard, Brock Vandagriff, J.J. McCarthy, Kyle McCord and Tyler Buchner and a host of current college quarterbacks who participated as well.

"It was a good competition," Kopp said. "Just to compete and get the juices flowing."

In the end it came down to Kopp, consensus No. 1 2021 quarterback recruit Caleb Williams and 2019 Heisman finalist Justin Fields. In the end it was the three-star recruit who ended up atop that star-studded trio.

I love competing against those guys," Kopp said. "Competing against somebody who's where I'm trying to go is good."

Shortly after, Kopp caught up with our friends over at SI All American and talked about what it was like to compete on such a big stage and the interest currently being shown by several top notch schools.

One such program was Texas, which Kopp says contacted him shortly after winning the competition yesterday.

Texas has set a standing precedent to try and take two quarterbacks per class under head coach Tom Herman. The Longhorns already have a verbal commitment from Katy Thompkins' Jalen Milroe, the No. 4 dual-threat signal caller in the class according to 247Sports.

Texas has offered four other quarterbacks in the class - Jake Garcia, Garrett Nussmeier, Sawyer Robertson and Preston Stone - but all have already pledged to other schools at this point.

It would seem Texas would likely start offering a few more quarterbacks in the class, but it's clear both Mike Yurcich and Tom Herman are being selective. With Kopp's recent performance, maybe the Longhorns will throw their hat in the ring and make a move.

It's worth noting that Kopp appears to have a great relationship with Houston and head coach Dana Holgersen. That's something Texas would have to contend with were it to become a major player in Kopp's recruitment.

