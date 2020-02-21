LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Spring Football Position Preview: Linebackers

Chris Dukes

Linebacker has to be the biggest question mark entering the 2020 season for Texas. Depth, experience and health are all dubious at best for a team that will count on its linebackers to do a lot of different things in Chris Ash's system. 

Here's a look the early depth chart going into spring ball. 

Sam linebacker: 1) Juwan Mitchell 2) Court Jaquess INJURED: Marcus Tillman 

Mitchell flirted briefly with the transfer portal but eventually decided to stay on the Forty Acres, much to the Longhorn coaching staff's glee. Without him, this would have been a rough spring. 

Still, Texas fans are ready to see Mitchell flip the switch and become the guy they believe he can be. He flashed it at times with sacks against Oklahoma State and TCU, but wasn't consistent enough to stay on the field. 

Jaquess is a former walk-on who has been a pleasant surprise for Texas already in his career. He actually started the Alamo Bowl ahead of Mitchell and played pretty well while he was in.

Tillman is still recovering from his season-ending injury in the fall. It's not likely he'll be ready to go come spring football. It will be interesting to see what role he plays when he is finally 100 percent. 

Will linebacker: 1) DeMarvion Overshown 2) David Gbenda INJURED: Ayodele Adeoye 

Tom Herman said Overshown is moving to the will linebacker spot because there's a real chance he can play there at the next level. Expect to see him add a little bulk and be even more physical than we've seen in the past. 

Gbenda was one of the guys sent home from the Alamo Bowl early for a violation of team rules, but before that coaches were raving about his development leading up to the contest. With an unproven Mitchell and a former walk-on Jaquess on the other side, Gbenda could also be in contention to start at the sam spot in a defense where the linebackers have similar duties. 

Adeoye is another guy who could play either side depending on where he is needed most. He is expected to be back for fall camp. 

