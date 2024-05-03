Texas Longhorns Transfer Zac Swanson Finds New Home
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns have lost a handful of players to the NCAA Transfer Portal over the last few weeks, most notably on the defensive side of the ball.
While the more prominently named losses such as Terrance Brooks and Kenrick Blackshire come from the secondary and linebacker rooms, respectively, there was also a significant talent lost up front, with defensive lineman Zach Swanson entering the portal just before the Orange-White Spring Game.
Now, Swanson has found his new home, returning back to his home state, and committing to the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday.
Swanson is now the fourth Longhorn to transfer for Arizona State dating back to 2023, joining Prince Dorbah, Troy Omeire and J'Mond Tapp.
A highly-touted recruit in the 2022 class from Brophy College Prep in Phoenix, Arizona, Swanson was rated as the No. 374 player nationally and the No. 48 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite rankings.
After receiving an offer from Texas in early 2021, he committed a couple of months later, choosing the Longhorns over 15 other programs, including Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC, and Utah.
Swanson redshirted in 2022, playing in the season opener against Louisiana-Monroe, where he made a solo tackle, and also in the game against UTSA, logging a total of 17 snaps. In 2023, he appeared in just one snap during the season opener against Rice.
Besides not generating buzz during his crucial third spring, Zac Swanson faced increased competition due to Texas's active recruitment from the transfer portal.
Now, however, he gets a fresh start and a chance to shine in Tempe, where the Sun Devils are ready to kick off their first season in the new-look Big 12 this fall.