Texas Longhorns Lose Starting CB to NCAA Transfer Portal
The Texas Longhorns just suffered arguably their biggest loss to the NCAA transfer Portal this offseason.
On Tuesday, projected starting cornerback Terrance Brooks announced his intention to enter the portal, potentially leaving a gaping hole on the position heading into the fall.
Brooks is the eighth Longhorn to enter the portal since the beginning of April, joining Derrian Brown, S'Maje Burrell, Billy Walton III, Payton Kirkland, J'Mond Tapp, Zac Swanson, Savion Red, and Ky Woods.
I want to thank God, My family, and the Longhorn Nation for everything," Brooks said in a statement on X. "At this time, I will be entering into the transfer portal."
Now, the Longhorns are going to be left in a bit of a quandary at the position overall. Presumably, Malik Muhammad will occupy one spot, while Gavin Holmes could take the other side in replacement of Brooks.
Another scenario could see Muhammad on one side, and either Jaylon Guilbeau or Jahdae Barron occupying the spot left by Brooks' absence with the other staying in the 'star' or nickel spot.
The Longhorns will also still have Austin Jordan waiting in the wings, while Wardell Mack, Kobe Black and other young talents could also help fill the void. Still, it will be a tough loss for Texas.
He also ranked as a five-star recruit, the No. 24 player nationally, the No. 3 cornerback, and the No. 6 player in Texas per On3 coming out of high school.
In his two seasons with the Horns, Brooks appeared in 23 games, starting 19, and made 13 of a possible 14 starts in 2023. In his final season, Brooks tallied 20 tackles, three interceptions and six passes defended, and was named honorable mention All-Big 12 in for his efforts.