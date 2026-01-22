Texas Longhorns Star Listed As One of College Football's Top Players

The Texas Longhorns suffered numerous losses on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, either to the NFL Draft or the transfer portal.

Though it was a blow to the roster to have big names such as safety Michael Taaffe, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., cornerback Malik Muhammad and pass rusher Ethan Burke depart the team, the Longhorns were able to retain one of their top talents: EDGE Colin Simmons.

Having completed his sophomore season with Texas this past year, Simmons once again established that he is a standout threat to offenses. Simmons was recognized for his efforts for Texas, being named the No. 65 overall player in college football, according to Pro Football Focus's recent rankings.

Colin Simmons Continues His Impressive Career at Texas

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) tackles Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) in the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

PFF has been in the process of releasing its top 101 players for the 2025 season, including Simmons in the list of the nation's best. The soon-to-be junior recorded 12 sacks, three forced fumbles and 43 total tackles, improving from the nine sacks he tallied as a freshman.

According to PFF, Simmons held the eighth-highest pass-rush grade in Power Four this past season, finishing at 91.7. He was also sixth in total quarterback pressures with 59, en route to another standout finish.

Building on a breakout freshman season where he was given a 90.0 pass-rushing grade by PFF, Simmons continues to hold an upward trajectory.

Now, as he heads into his third, and likely final season with Texas, Simmons will look to separate himself from the rest of the field ahead of next year's NFL draft. Looking to be another first-round pick to come out of Texas under head coach Steve Sarkisian, unless he decides to pursue a fourth season with Texas, Simmons has another year to establish what he can bring to the NFL.

The 2027 NFL Draft is a ways away, and in the meantime, Simmons and the rest of the Longhorns will have their focus on the 2026 season. After finishing 9-3 and missing out on a College Football Playoff berth, Texas may find itself with a chip on its shoulder.

Simmons will not be without help on the defensive side, despite the losses Texas suffered this offseason. Turning to the portal to help fill some recently vacated holes, the Longhorns found talent. This includes No. 2 linebacker transfer Rasheem Biles, who was listed at No. 90 on PFF's top 101 players list.