Which Texas Longhorns Could Shine at the 2027 NFL Combine?

Over the past couple of years, the Texas Longhorns have established themselves as one of the nation's top NFL-talent producing programs under head coach Steve Sarkisian.

In last week's 2026 NFL Combine, the Longhorns boasted seven invites: offensive lineman DJ Campbell, tight end Jack Endries, defensive backs Jaylon Guilbeau, Malik Muhammad and Michael Taaffe, and linebackers Anthony Hill Jr. and Trey Moore.

In 2027, Sarkisian's program has the potential to send double-digit Texas products to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. While a plethora could have an opportunity to impress in front of countless NFL scouts, here are four Longhorns whose skillset could especially impress this time next year:

WR Ryan Wingo

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) runs after a catch as Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Jahron Manning (13) makes the tackle during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Wingo, who is entering his junior season in 2026, has a combination of size and speed that makes him an intriguing prospect at the next level.

At 6-2, Wingo possesses an explosiveness not normal for those of his size, thriving in yards after the catch situations. Last season, Wingo had four touchdowns of 29+ yards and averaged 15.4 yards across his team-high 54 receptions.

If he chooses to turn to the professional stage following another productive season at Texas, Wingo could find himself turning heads during the on-field receiver events in Lucas Oil Stadium.

LB Rasheem Biles

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) celebrates a defensive stop during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Biles was a triple-digit tackler for the Pittsburgh Panthers in 2025 and led the ACC in tackles for loss per game. Moving to the Longhorns for his senior season, the NFL Draft will almost certainly be the next stop for Biles following a year on the Forty Acres.

Though undersized for a linebacker at this moment, Biles' junior season proved he can be a physical, versatile playmaker across the field, an identity that defensive coordinator Will Muschamp will look for him to bring to the middle of his new unit.

If he builds upon his Pittsburgh days at Texas, Biles could have the opportunity to show off his athleticism and playmaking upside to scouts at the combine.

LT Trevor Goosby

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If he entered the 2026 NFL Draft, Goosby would have been one of the top tackle prospects in the class. Instead, he chose to return to Austin for his redshirt junior season and his second year as the Longhorns' full-time blindside protector for quarterback Arch Manning.

At 6-7 and 312 pounds, Goosby has the metrics that would translate to the next level on the exterior of an offensive line. But Goosby has also shown he has the tools that would make him a force in the NFL.

In its prospect profile of Goosby, NFL Draft Buzz points out his "explosive kickstep," "elite change of direction," "jump sets" and "versatility" as strengths. With more development in store over the next year, Goosby could galvanize attention at the combine with his skillset to cement himself as a prospect worthy of serious consideration by tackle-needy teams.

EDGE Colin Simmons

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) kneels on the field after the Longhorns stop the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Simmons is one of 2027's top draft prospects entering next season in college football. He built on his nine-sack freshman season with 12 sacks in 2025 to lead the Southeastern Conference and earn second-team All-American honors from multiple voting sources.

His standout physical traits, such as an "elite first step," "relentless motor" and "high-level hand violence," as stated by NFL Draft Buzz, all could apply directly to a potentially prominent combine performance.

Simmons is a game-changer on each and every snap, shown by the attention he garners from opposing offenses. A year from now, scouts could again get confirmation on his value at the next level.