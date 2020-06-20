Texas Longhorns Summer Enrollee Profile: Jaylan Ford

As freshmen get ready to enroll for classes at Texas, we are taking a good look at each member of the 2020 Longhorns recruiting class.

Today, we are profiling Frisco, Texas outside linebacker is built and moves a bit like a safety, which should bode well for him going into the Big 12.

He's going to have to add a little bulk to his 210-pound frame, but he's already a big-time hitter who relishes contact and doesn't shy away an opportunity to blow up a blocker or make a tackle.

He'll have the rangy speed needed to cover slot receivers and running backs out of the backfield. He could be a JACK linebacker or even a rover in the Longhorns modified 3-3-5 system.

Chances to play?

The Longhorns are thin at linebacker, but are likely still hoping to give Ford a year to get accustomed to the system before depending on him too much on the field.

At JACK Joseph Ossai is a potential breakout star and Byron Vaughns could push for a few snaps on the field for himself.

At rover the Longhorns are hoping DeMarvion Overshown is ready to call linebacker home and live up to his massive potential. Behind him David Gbenda drew a ton of praise from the staff last year and could push for playing time as well.

