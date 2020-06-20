LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Longhorns Summer Enrollee Profile: Jaylan Ford

Chris Dukes

As freshmen get ready to enroll for classes at Texas, we are taking a good look at each member of the 2020 Longhorns recruiting class. 

Today, we are profiling Frisco, Texas outside linebacker is built and moves a bit like a safety, which should bode well for him going into the Big 12. 

He's going to have to add a little bulk to his 210-pound frame, but he's already a big-time hitter who relishes contact and doesn't shy away an opportunity to blow up a blocker or make a tackle. 

He'll have the rangy speed needed to cover slot receivers and running backs out of the backfield. He could be a JACK linebacker or even a rover in the Longhorns modified 3-3-5 system. 

Chances to play?

The Longhorns are thin at linebacker, but are likely still hoping to give Ford a year to get accustomed to the system before depending on him too much on the field. 

At JACK Joseph Ossai is a potential breakout star and Byron Vaughns could push for a few snaps on the field for himself. 

At rover the Longhorns are hoping DeMarvion Overshown is ready to call linebacker home and live up to his massive potential. Behind him David Gbenda drew a ton of praise from the staff last year and could push for playing time as well. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kevin Durant Donates $1 Million to Fight for Social Justice

Former Longhorn Kevin Durant and Degree Deodorant have teamed up to donate $1M to multiple organizations that will help teach kids how to use the power of sports to combat social issues.

Tomer Barazani

Incoming Texas Longhorns Freshman Cornerback Putting in Work Ahead of Season

A social media video shows Jahdae Barron working on foot speed as he prepares for the Longhorns' fall camp.

Chris Dukes

Stephen Curry Presents Texas Commit Greg Brown III With Award

The NBA superstar announced Greg Brown III as the Central Texas Player of the Year

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Offer 2021 Defensive Tackle

The Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to 2021 DT Albert Regis

Chris Dukes

Report: Texas Pitcher to Enter Transfer Portal

Texas relief pitcher Cameron Fields will enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to reports.

Chris Dukes

Texas Among Finalists in Race for Dallas-Area Pass Rusher

McKinney, Texas defensive end Jonathan Jones released a top five list and included the Texas Longhorns.

Chris Dukes

Longhorns Linebacker "Does Not Feel Comfortable Representing the University of Texas"

Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell is the latest Longhorn player to make his voice hear on social media with a message encouraging a move toward equality.

Chris Dukes

by

77954

Former Longhorn Chris Simms reacts to the Mike Gundy incident

The former Texas quarterback had plenty to say about the current Oklahoma State head coach

Tomer Barazani

13 Texas Longhorn Football Players Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

Another 10 are currently self-isolating after contact tracing.

Chris Dukes

What the UIL Broadcasting Rules Mean for Texas Football Fans

The governing body for Texas high school football will make a one-time exception to its ban on Friday night football broadcasts.

Chris Dukes