Texas Tight End Suffers Injury In Spring Practice
The Texas Longhorns will be without TE Jordan Washington after he suffered a shoulder injury during practice, according to reports from Inside Texas.
After receiving an MRI, it was said he would only miss a few practices, and the injury wasn't a long-term risk.
Washington signed with the Longhorns in the 2023 recruiting cycle, picking them over their rivals Texas A&M.
The 18th-ranked tight end recruit in high school is expected to make a significant impact for the Longhorns this season after redshirting last season behind Gunnar Helm, Amari Niblack and Juan Davis but will be back to practicing soon.
Fortuntaley for Texas there is other talent, albeit young talent, on the roster to fill the void with Spencer Shannon expected to get the No. 1 reps until he is able to return. Texas also has freshmen Emari Winston and Nick Townsend.
This is just the latest injury to the team, with receiver Ryan Wingo missing the rest of spring practice with a hamstring injury.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian also revealed before spring ball that wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., safety Derek Williams Jr., running back CJ Baxter and edge Colton Vasek won't be practicing in full this spring due to various injuries as well.
"We'll have I think it's like four or five guys who won't participate fully in spring," Sarkisian said. "Derek Williams obviously won't be able to participate fully in spring coming off the knee injury, CJ Baxter won't be able to fully participate in spring, DeAndre Moore won't be able to fully participate in spring. Colton Vasek ... I think that's it."