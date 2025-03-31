Texas Longhorns WR Injured in Spring Practice - REPORT
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are reportedly dealing with some additional injury issues after completing the first week of spring practice.
According to reports from Bobby Burton of OnTexasFootball, Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo is dealing with a hamstring injury that will keep him sidelined for now. Burton reports that the injury is "not considered a long-term issue."
Wingo finished his freshman season with 29 catches for 472 yards and two touchdowns along with five carries for 100 yards on the ground.
Texas has also been dealing with an injury to receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., who head coach Steve Sarkisian said would be limited to start spring practice along with safety Derek Williams Jr., running back CJ Baxter and edge Colton Vasek.
During the first spring practice on March 24, Texas running back Christian Clark, who is coming off of an Achilles tear, showed that he's well on his way back to recovery after displaying some solid game-like speed during drills.
Wingo is expected to step in as the team's No. 1 receiver for the 2025 season following the departures of Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond and Silas Bolden. In just his second year, Wingo will look to lead a receiving room that added true freshmen Michael Terry III, Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench. Second-year wideout Parker Livingstone is also expected to contribute next season.
Wingo already got the stamp of approval from Sarkisian last season.
"He's a hard-working guy," Sarkisian said in September. He understands he doesn't know everything. He wants to be coached and he takes tough coaching," Sarkisian said. "But when you find out, how's the guy gonna know that he might play early as he makes the plays when his opportunities come his way, and that showed up in the spring game. That showed up in our scrimmages in fall camp. He didn't disappoint in week one, he made some explosive catches and then obviously last week in Ann Arbor, had the big reverse that got us inside the five-yard line."
Fortunately for Wingo and the Longhorns, he's obviously got plenty of time to get healthy as Texas continues to prepare months out for the regular-season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Aug. 30.